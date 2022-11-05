Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Jada Douglas (06/17/2005) was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on October 20, 2022, in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville. She is described as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 6 inches, about 100 pounds, with curly red hair and brown eyes. Douglas was last seen wearing a hoodie with patches, grey sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO