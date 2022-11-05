Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Working on a tip, police arrest two & find drugs, weapons & more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man wanted on numerous charges including assault on a female and a vehicle theft from New York, has been arrested with drugs and weapons, police say. Working off a tip, Asheville Police detectives and officers responded to an area of Deaverview Road. The...
WSET
'Porch pirate' problems proliferate as holidays approach, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating several reports of stolen packages across the city. Police say this type of crime often picks up as the holidays draw near. "The first time I was like, sad. I went through a real grieving process, and now I'm...
Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
WLOS.com
Shell casings recovered after report of shots fired, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after shots were fired over the weekend near downtown. Police say they were dispatched to the 240 block of Livingston Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5. Officers say they found nine shell casings in the area of Ralph Street and Ora Street.
WLOS.com
SRO on way to work uses vehicle to stop high-speed chase near elementary school
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A school resource officer in Swain County stopped a high-speed chase Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. It happened near West Elementary School. Swain County deputies responded after getting calls about a person driving a pickup truck erratically on Highway 74. Officials said the driver sped off when deputies tried to stop the truck, with the suspect's speed hitting up to 100 miles per hour.
Mountain Xpress
APD seeks missing teenager – Jada Douglas
Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Jada Douglas (06/17/2005) was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on October 20, 2022, in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville. She is described as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 6 inches, about 100 pounds, with curly red hair and brown eyes. Douglas was last seen wearing a hoodie with patches, grey sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methaphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement made numerous traffic stops, K9 deployments, and […]
WLOS.com
More details released about Swain County shooting deaths
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An apparent murder-suicide in the Alarka community over the weekend has rocked Swain County residents. On Saturday, the Swain County Sheriff's Office received a call from some worried family members who hadn’t been able to reach the elderly couple. When deputies arrived with...
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
WLOS.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting death of veteran
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after entering a guilty plea to the 2020 shooting death of a local veteran. On Nov. 4, 2022, Marvin Randall Hensley, 35, of Nebo, pled guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, also of Nebo.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
wnctimes.com
Sylva Police Arrest Man Wanted, Now Faces Additional Charges
Sylva -- At around 12:30 Friday October 28, 2022, , Sylva Police were searching for Jake Michael Raeford,. wanted on several charges. Raeford of Cherokee was wanted for the following charges:. 1 Count - Felony Possession a Schedule I Controlled Substance. 1 Count - Felony Possession of Synthetic Cannabis. 1...
WLOS.com
Authorities searching for escaped inmate, originally from Madison County
WLOS — State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Davidson Correctional Center offender Johnny Porche, who escaped from the minimum custody prison on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Authorities say Porche scaled a fence at the facility and ran away at approximately 1:15 a.m. He was last seen...
wnctimes.com
Investigation into Apparent Murder-Suicide in Swain County
Swain County -- November 7, 2022: In Western North Carolina, two people were discovered dead inside a house. over the weekend, and an investigation is now in progress. According to the Swain County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call on Saturday, November 5, in the Timber Estates neighborhood of the Alarka neighborhood.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
106 grams of cocaine seized from accused drug trafficker in Lenoir, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is facing charges after investigators said they seized over 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, near Hartland Road in Lenoir around 9 a.m. Wednesday. During the […]
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police looking for wanted man with 7 open warrants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man who has several open warrants. 39-year-old Christopher Michael Clemmons has open warrants for feeling or eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, larceny, financial car theft, fraud, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
