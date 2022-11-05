Police in Albany are continuing to look into a bank robbery that happened in their city. A man entered the Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue Thursday night and implied he had a weapon before demanding cash from a teller. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as an African American man who was wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8049.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO