New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
Second arrest made in deadly 2018 shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested, charged and extradited a 21-year-old man in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting investigation. Officials say Dashawn T. Muldrow was recently captured in Albany, New York and extradited to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals...
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
Police in Albany Looking Into Robbery at New Scotland Avenue Trustco Bank

Police in Albany are continuing to look into a bank robbery that happened in their city. A man entered the Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue Thursday night and implied he had a weapon before demanding cash from a teller. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as an African American man who was wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8049.
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
