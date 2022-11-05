Read full article on original website
Police seek help to ID credit card theft suspects
New York State Police are seeking assistance identifying individuals connected to credit card thefts in January.
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say
A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said. Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation...
WRGB
Infant in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges, say State Police
SEWARD, NY — State Police say they have arrested a Schoharie County man, accused of injuring an infant, leaving the baby in critical condition. 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on November 8th, charged with assault, reckless assult of a child and endangerment. State Police in Cobleskill, back on...
Police: Infant in critical condition after assault
A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
wach.com
Second arrest made in deadly 2018 shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested, charged and extradited a 21-year-old man in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting investigation. Officials say Dashawn T. Muldrow was recently captured in Albany, New York and extradited to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals...
ACSO: Illegal gun found after Albany traffic stop
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly hid an illegal gun in his glove box.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Attorney: Duanesburg double homicide suspect can stand trial
Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, according to Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney.
WNYT
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud
An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine
A Johnstown man has been cited to court after he was pulled over, and a search of his car turned up cocaine, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
Green Island man allegedly pops tire as hate crime
A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of slashing an African American man's tires after making racist comments to the victim and his family.
iheart.com
Police in Albany Looking Into Robbery at New Scotland Avenue Trustco Bank
Police in Albany are continuing to look into a bank robbery that happened in their city. A man entered the Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue Thursday night and implied he had a weapon before demanding cash from a teller. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of money. The suspect is described as an African American man who was wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8049.
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
