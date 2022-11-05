Read full article on original website
Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought
ROME (AP) — Hoping to make England’s World Cup squad, Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Andrea Pinamonti equalized for Sassuolo with a swift counterattack five minutes later.
Ratcliffe has no interest in buying Man United or Liverpool
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe has dropped interest in buying Manchester United, months after considering a takeover bid for the Premier League club. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS also has no intention of making an offer for Liverpool, whose owner Fenway Sports Group this week confirmed it was open to selling its shares.
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti defended Karim Benzema from accusations he is not playing with Real Madrid to be ready for the World Cup, saying Wednesday the France striker himself is upset about his lack of minutes going into Qatar. The 34-year-old Benzema, who has been dealing with muscle...
Wales coach Page not worried about Bale ahead of World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wales head coach Robert Page has dismissed concerns about Gareth Bale's fitness after including the former Real Madrid forward in his World Cup squad on Wednesday. Bale will captain his country in Qatar, which is the first time it has qualified for the tournament since...
Varane, Kimpembe and Giroud named in France World Cup squad
PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps picked central defenders Raphael Varane and Prensel Kimpembe, but left out standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan in a World Cup squad announced Wednesday amid injury concerns. Deschamps announced his 25-man squad on national television. Defending champion France opens against Australia on Nov. 22,...
US's Matt Turner likely will have month between matches
American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal's third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month. Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV...
Lewandowski and Piqué sent off as Barça rallies past Osasuna
MADRID (AP) — With an improbable win, Barcelona made sure it will go into the World Cup break at the top of the Spanish league standings. Robert Lewandowski was shown his first red card in nearly a decade and Gerard Piqué was sent off from the bench in his last career match, but Raphinha scored late as Barcelona rallied to defeat Osasuna 2-1 and secure the Spanish league lead ahead of the World Cup stoppage.
Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A longstanding whistleblower allegation that Qatar offered cash to voters during its winning bid to host the World Cup was denied again by officials in a Netflix documentary released Wednesday. The four-part show “FIFA Uncovered” directly put the question to key Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi...
