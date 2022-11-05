Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Pop star Aaron Carter has died at 34 at his California home, TMZ reports. His death was also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The media outlet said that Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.

Though Carter was not identified, officials responded to a drowning just before 11 a.m. in the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Carter rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer (and the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter) and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

He opened for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carter is perhaps most well known, however, for his sophomore album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which was released in 2000 and has been certified triple platinum. It included the title track as its first single, as well as a cover of “I Want Candy” and a basketball-themed song “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Carter notably battled addiction for many years, facing legal troubles and entering rehabilitation while continuing with his music career, according to E!.

He also publicly feuded with many, including his brother Nick, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship.

In 2019, he revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN.

Carter leaves behind a son, Prince.

