ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs; Griner sent to penal colony; Alabama guitarist dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia. Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.
ALABAMA STATE
Channel 3000

Final appeal before midterms; Musk threatens impersonators; weekend sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Both made appearances this weekend and will campaign at events on Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Changes are coming to Wordle

Changes are coming for Wordle … again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word daily. With an editor in place, the Times said that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Channel 3000

WATCH: News 3 Now Live at Four – November 7, 2022

Watch News 3 Now Live at Four from Monday, November 7, 2022, here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Community Policy