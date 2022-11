IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The focus of Iowa's Spencer Lee is so narrow, he doesn't even risk driving over the speed limit. Lee, who missed almost all of last season after having surgeries on both knees, is back for a sixth year to chase a fourth NCAA national title, a feat no one has accomplished in the history of the Hawkeyes' tradition-rich program.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO