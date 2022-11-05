ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Democrat Kaul wins 2nd term as Wisconsin attorney general

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Eric Toney in Tuesday's election to win a second term as Wisconsin’s attorney general in a race defined by sharp differences over abortion and attacks over crime and election administration. Before The Associated Press called the race, Kaul declared...
WISCONSIN STATE
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday's ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats' breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia's legislature on...
GEORGIA STATE
After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America's governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to national...
KENTUCKY STATE
All eyes turn to Nevada's critical Senate, House races

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
NEVADA STATE
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
NEVADA STATE
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
VERMONT STATE
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE

