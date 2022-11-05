Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Friday night in Pickens County after being hit by a car.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the Calhoun Memorial Highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The Coroner said that Casey died from blunt force trauma.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.