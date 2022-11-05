ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash

By Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUBsg_0j0AKMXT00

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Friday night in Pickens County after being hit by a car.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the Calhoun Memorial Highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The Coroner said that Casey died from blunt force trauma.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies in hospital following crash in Spartanburg Co.

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man has died following a crash in Chesnee overnight. 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center just before 1 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner said Harris was involved...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash kills 1, injures several others in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said a Lexus was heading north on Highway 28 while two Chevy pickups were heading south around 7:13 a.m. The three vehicles collided, the driver of the Chevy pickup truck tugging a boat.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck

An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
ELBERTON, GA
FOX Carolina

2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy