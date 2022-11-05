ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Madison track malady has welcome conclusion with fresh new surface

The plight of the track at Madison’s Dick Hamblin Field has reached a conclusion that assuredly will be a delight to all principals involved. Recently, with lane and marker painting as the final touch, a fresh surface has been laid on the track and on the outskirts of the facility for long jump, high jump and pole vault.
MADISON, OH

