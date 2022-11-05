ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
North Myrtle Beach

Things to Do in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Barefoot Landing is a unique combination of specialty stores, tasty restaurants and eateries, and things to do all in one place. It’s nestled alongside the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach and is a must-see during your Myrtle Beach vacation. They have wonderful annual events, live music, great restaurants, and plenty of family-friendly fun all year round. It’s also very dog-friendly with specialty shops for your pooch and water dishes outside of many retailers around the complex.
Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
Crews respond to 10-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a 10-acre fire near Aynor Wednesday around 3 p.m. Crews were dispatched to the area of Valley Forge Road and Louisville Road for the outside fire with nearby spot fires. NEW: 2 arrested after drugs found near children...
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.

