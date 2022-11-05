Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpde.com
Historic hibiscus harvest in Bucksport brings beautification, generations of growth
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — This month, the Mishoe family will come together for the third and final picking of the year for their specialty crop. It's indeed a special harvest, there is nowhere else in the state of South Carolina where a similar harvest is taking place. According to...
wpde.com
'I took the pistol away from him:' Long-time SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County election office depends on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved here in 1989 and said she’s been...
VIDEO: Alligator crosses Alligator Alley at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park. It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet. Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website. […]
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
WMBF
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kira Edwards was a 16-year-old high school cheerleader when a broken ankle changed her life. Edwards said she had a total of eight surgeries within 15 years. “And on the eighth surgery, that’s when I was diagnosed with CRPS. When my foot turned black,” said...
country1037fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
North Myrtle Beach
Things to Do in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Barefoot Landing is a unique combination of specialty stores, tasty restaurants and eateries, and things to do all in one place. It’s nestled alongside the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach and is a must-see during your Myrtle Beach vacation. They have wonderful annual events, live music, great restaurants, and plenty of family-friendly fun all year round. It’s also very dog-friendly with specialty shops for your pooch and water dishes outside of many retailers around the complex.
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
wpde.com
Balloons released in memory of Lake City student killed walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 100 students, staff members and people in the community gathered Monday afternoon around the track at Lake City High School to remember their fellow student, 15-year-old Jaquan Cortez. Jaquan was struck and killed last Wednesday by a 2006 Chevy truck around 6...
WMBF
‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer. The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year. This...
wpde.com
Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
WMBF
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
wpde.com
Missing 58-year-old woman out of Myrtle Beach found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Myrtle Beach woman was found safe Sunday evening. Devon DeMaria, 58, had gone missing around noon near Oxbow Drive. Further information was not released.
wpde.com
Crews respond to 10-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a 10-acre fire near Aynor Wednesday around 3 p.m. Crews were dispatched to the area of Valley Forge Road and Louisville Road for the outside fire with nearby spot fires. NEW: 2 arrested after drugs found near children...
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
wpde.com
Conway resident receives National Jefferson Award in NYC, recognized for public service
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with a Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. The recipient of the 2021 Jefferson Award for our region is getting an even greater honor. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
wpde.com
2-acre outside fire in Loris under control after multi-department response
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to an approximate two-acre outside fire in the area of Vera Road and Sweet Bat Road in Longs. The call came in around 12:35 p.m., but the fire was reported as under control with no reported damage to structures at around 4 p.m.
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
Comments / 0