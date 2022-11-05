Read full article on original website
Nearly 200 kids in Syracuse receive winter hats, coats through Operation Warm event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been warm lately, but winter will strike before we know it. So it’s important kids are staying bundled up. Firefighters with the Syracuse Fire Department stopped by McKinley-Brighton Elementary School on Monday morning to make sure kids have the winter gear they need to stay warm. Having a warm winter […]
cnycentral.com
73rd annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper at Our Lady of Pompei Church
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 73rd annual spaghetti supper makes a return at the Our Lady of Pompei Church. For the first time in three years, people can sit down inside and eat. Politicians and community members can get a plate of spaghetti and meatballs from 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Fire on Syracuse’s Northside
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
cnycentral.com
Lights on the Lake returns with week of events benefiting local charities
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The 33rd season of Wegmans Lights on the Lake will kick off Monday, November 14 with a week full of events benefiting local charities as the holiday season begins. On November 14, there will be a Charity Drive Thru as well as a Charity Doggy-Drive Thru...
localsyr.com
Sunday one for the record books in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) On Sunday, Syracuse reached 80° degrees which is a new record high for the date. The old record was 75° degrees set back in 1948. This is now only the 3rd time in recorded history that Syracuse has reached or exceeded 80 degrees in the month of November. On November 1, 1950 it was 81° and November 7, 1938 it was 80°.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Syracuse McDonald’s giving away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
A local McDonald’s is giving back to the Central New York community this holiday season. Grant Kemmerer, owner and operator of McDonald’s on Teall Ave. in Syracuse, announced last week that he will be giving away free turkeys via Wegmans gift cards on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The gift card allows people to buy a free turkey weighing up to 14 pounds at participating Wegmans locations.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
WKTV
Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning. The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Oswego Christmas Craft Show to be held on November 26
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Oswego Elks Lodge in Oswego. The Oswego City County Youth Bureau is collaborating with the Oswego Kiwanis Club to host the craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego. The show will […]
cnycentral.com
Meet Mary: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Meet Mary! She’s a 7-month-old Catahoula mix who came from Mississippi with her sisters. Mary has been at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse for four weeks. Mary weighs about 23 pounds and is described as a playful, sweet ‘playgroup rockstar’ by Helping Hounds...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
cnycentral.com
After record warmth this weekend the week ahead looks sunny, dry and much cooler
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- This weekend is certainly one we'll all remember for quite a while. Last night we had peak wind gusts ranging from 40 to 50 MPH. Most locations did not see any major damage or power outages. We then achieved a NEW record high in Syracuse Sunday afternoon of...
‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’: First look at American High’s first Christmas movie in Syracuse
Merry Bingemas! Hulu has released the first look at “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” American High’s first Christmas movie shot in Syracuse. Five photos from the holiday film, previously known as “The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge,” show returning stars Eduardo Franco and Dexter Darden alongside new cast additions Danny Trejo (“Machete”), Nick Swardson (“Grandma’s Boy”), Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”). One image shows Franco and Darden in animal costumes, as previously seen during filming around Syracuse’s Columbus Circle in February.
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
cnycentral.com
Former CNY Central anchor, sports director celebrate their son's first birthday
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Former CNY Central Sports Director Niko Tamurian and former CBS 5 This Morning and Noon anchor Farah Jadran celebrated the first birthday of their son Dario on Sunday, November 6!. One year ago, on November 6, Farah anchored through contractions before getting to the hospital where...
