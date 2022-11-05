ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

73rd annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper at Our Lady of Pompei Church

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 73rd annual spaghetti supper makes a return at the Our Lady of Pompei Church. For the first time in three years, people can sit down inside and eat. Politicians and community members can get a plate of spaghetti and meatballs from 11:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
Sunday one for the record books in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) On Sunday, Syracuse reached 80° degrees which is a new record high for the date. The old record was 75° degrees set back in 1948. This is now only the 3rd time in recorded history that Syracuse has reached or exceeded 80 degrees in the month of November. On November 1, 1950 it was 81° and November 7, 1938 it was 80°.
Syracuse McDonald’s giving away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

A local McDonald’s is giving back to the Central New York community this holiday season. Grant Kemmerer, owner and operator of McDonald’s on Teall Ave. in Syracuse, announced last week that he will be giving away free turkeys via Wegmans gift cards on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The gift card allows people to buy a free turkey weighing up to 14 pounds at participating Wegmans locations.
Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"

UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning. The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
Oswego Christmas Craft Show to be held on November 26

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Oswego Elks Lodge in Oswego. The Oswego City County Youth Bureau is collaborating with the Oswego Kiwanis Club to host the craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego. The show will […]
Meet Mary: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Meet Mary! She’s a 7-month-old Catahoula mix who came from Mississippi with her sisters. Mary has been at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse for four weeks. Mary weighs about 23 pounds and is described as a playful, sweet ‘playgroup rockstar’ by Helping Hounds...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’: First look at American High’s first Christmas movie in Syracuse

Merry Bingemas! Hulu has released the first look at “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” American High’s first Christmas movie shot in Syracuse. Five photos from the holiday film, previously known as “The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge,” show returning stars Eduardo Franco and Dexter Darden alongside new cast additions Danny Trejo (“Machete”), Nick Swardson (“Grandma’s Boy”), Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live”). One image shows Franco and Darden in animal costumes, as previously seen during filming around Syracuse’s Columbus Circle in February.
