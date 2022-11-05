Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to the West Valley City Police .

West Valley City Police reported that an officer was following a white Hyundai near the on-ramp of 3500 South and I-215. The officer ran the plates on the car, as it resembled a stolen vehicle, and he confirmed the Hyundai was indeed stolen. The officer did not immediately pursue the car, but followed it as it exited at 700 North.

Eventually, a citizen flagged down officers to report that the vehicle had flipped over into a canal. Multiple officers responded, though the suspect was nowhere to be found, and no one was trapped in the vehicle. Police also brought a K-9 to the scene, tracking a scent and finding muddy footprints near a concrete wall. The crash into the canal is thought to have happened at a low speed, and the damage to the vehicle was minimal, according to police.

If you have any information on this vehicle theft, please contact West Valley City Police .

