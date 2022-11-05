Native American arts festival planned for Nov. 11-12 in VancouverFree

Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Revered Citizen Sharon Cornish Passes
Last Thursday (11/3/2022), I was enjoying a glass of wine in the upstairs bar at The Venetian, trying to unwind from a crazy week. The live music featuring jazz giant Laura Cunard was just what the doctor ordered. Some good friends were in the room, and we had a chance to catch up. During that conversation, I was given the bittersweet news that a highly respected leader and vocal voice of our Hillsboro community, a local giant, had passed away.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
Rene Gonzalez with healthy lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in bruising Portland City Council race, partial returns show
Portland businessman and political newcomer Rene Gonzalez racked up a healthy lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty by Wednesday morning in a bruising City Council race that offered striking contrasts in track records and policy and competing visions for how to best bring the city’s multiple crises under control.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield to enter agreement on downtown contamination cleanup
The city of Ridgefield is looking to clean up a small section of a downtown parking lot that used to be a dry cleaning business, which led to the contamination of 22 acres of land. During its Nov. 3 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted unanimously to support a “consent...
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
Kohr Explores: 75th anniversary Model Railroad Show
This Kohr Explores steps back in time – on a miniature scale.
Gonzalez leads Hardesty in Portland city commissioner race, counting continues
Jo Ann Hardesty is seeking a second 4-year term. She's facing challenger Rene Gonzalez, who came in second in the May primary.
Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
‘Say her name’: The legacy of Beatrice Morrow Cannady
It is impossible to overstate the influence Beatrice Morrow Cannady had on civil rights in Oregon.
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
KGW
Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
opb.org
Fires beginning at Portland homeless camps double in three years
Your browser does not support the audio element. Nearly half of the fires in Portland in 2021 started near or at a homeless camp, with an average of six camp fires a day and the amount of total fires doubling over three years. Some of these fires spread to abandoned buildings, wooded areas and alleys, drawing growing concern from local residents and increasing the workload for Portland Fire & Rescue. These fires lead to people experiencing homelessness losing their homes and possessions. Natalie O’Neill is a freelance journalist based in Portland. She joins us to share how these fires are affecting the people living at these camps and the city itself.
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters
Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
thereflector.com
Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area
What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
hereisoregon.com
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
