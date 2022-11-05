ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Native American arts festival planned for Nov. 11-12 in VancouverFree

By Lauren Ellenbecker - The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash. (TNS)
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
VANCOUVER, WA
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Revered Citizen Sharon Cornish Passes

Last Thursday (11/3/2022), I was enjoying a glass of wine in the upstairs bar at The Venetian, trying to unwind from a crazy week. The live music featuring jazz giant Laura Cunard was just what the doctor ordered. Some good friends were in the room, and we had a chance to catch up. During that conversation, I was given the bittersweet news that a highly respected leader and vocal voice of our Hillsboro community, a local giant, had passed away.
HILLSBORO, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA

Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Ridgefield to enter agreement on downtown contamination cleanup

The city of Ridgefield is looking to clean up a small section of a downtown parking lot that used to be a dry cleaning business, which led to the contamination of 22 acres of land. During its Nov. 3 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted unanimously to support a “consent...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus

The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
VANCOUVER, WA
Red Tricycle Portland

Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Six businesses at Southeast Portland shopping center damaged and burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland shopping center was hit hard over the weekend, with half a dozen businesses targeted and the vandals leaving a trail of damage. Six businesses at the East Burnside Plaza on Southeast 55th Avenue and East Burnside Street all had their doors boarded up by Monday morning. The stores were damaged and some burglarized over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Fires beginning at Portland homeless camps double in three years

Your browser does not support the audio element. Nearly half of the fires in Portland in 2021 started near or at a homeless camp, with an average of six camp fires a day and the amount of total fires doubling over three years. Some of these fires spread to abandoned buildings, wooded areas and alleys, drawing growing concern from local residents and increasing the workload for Portland Fire & Rescue. These fires lead to people experiencing homelessness losing their homes and possessions. Natalie O’Neill is a freelance journalist based in Portland. She joins us to share how these fires are affecting the people living at these camps and the city itself.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters

Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Old Cedars golf course reopens as Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area

What was once the Cedars at Salmon Creek Golf Course officially reopened on Nov. 2 as the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The remnants of sand traps were the only clear signs that the land was once used as a golf course as vegetation overtook what were once manicured fairways and greens. The titular cedars and other tall trees flanked the sides of the now meadows, save for patches of trees strategically placed to challenge the golfers of days past.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
hereisoregon.com

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy