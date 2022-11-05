Read full article on original website
New Era of Online Risks Calls for Innovative Approach to Cyber Insurance, According to Swiss Re
The cyber risk landscape is “rapidly evolving,” with cyberattacks increasing in severity and sophistication. Hackers now “use triple extortion techniques and ransomware-as-a-service has lowered entry barriers for cybercriminals.” In addition, increased digitalization of critical infrastructure has made it “more vulnerable to cyber threats – with the potential for systemic fallout should a cyberattack interrupt the provision of clean water, energy or internet services for an extended period of time.” This new risk era “requires a different approach to cyber insurance,” a new Swiss Re Institute study suggests.
DTCC Announces New Chief Security Officer Nashira Spencer
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has announced the selection of Nashira Spencer as its new Chief Security Officer (CSO), effective today. Spencer will report to Tim Cuddihy, DTCC’s Group Chief Risk Officer. According to DTCC, Spencer brings 20 years of expertise in security management, including serving the...
