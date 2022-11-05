ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Waverly Community Schools considers adding a school resource officer

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0j0AHsNa00

A threat at Waverly High School last month has prompted discussions about the district hiring a school resource officer.

While some parents support the idea, others are against it.

“I really oppose it,” said Waverly Community Schools parent Raushawn Bodiford.

Bodiford’s son is a freshman at Waverly High School. He hopes his son doesn't have to deal with what others have faced.

"The nature of policing in this country, there’s a very tangible history of discrimination, police versus people of color,” he said. “The kids are not excluded from viewing the history, some of them of even experienced it.”

Other parents like Megan Short like the idea of a school resource officer. She thinks it can prevents violence in the classroom.

“The schools my kids went to last year had resource officers, so there was less bullying less fights and less chance of threats and shootings going on and stuff like that,” she said.

Having these officers in schools seems to be a growing trend.

The Michigan Legislature recently appropriated $25 million for public schools in the state to hire school resource officers. But the question here is, are they really helping prevent violence and shootings?

“To me the school resource officer data is not in in terms of prevention of school violence,” said John Carlson.

Carlson, a professor in school psychology at Michigan State University, has studied the impacts of school shootings for years. While Carlson believes there hasn’t been enough data collected to determine if school resource officers prevent violence, he does stand behind research that talks about these officers making minority students feel uncomfortable.

The state's education website shows 60% of students at Waverly Community Schools are minorities.

“In terms of the individual that look different from the officers that can lead to judgement for that individual that creates issues, and it all stems from some populations being treated different by law enforcement,” Carlson said.

Going back to Waverly High School, we reached out to the district for an interview, and they said the idea of hiring a school resource office is still just a discussion and no concrete decisions have been made.

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature

Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy