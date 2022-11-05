ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton

FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
SOUDERTON, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lanes Closing for Six Local Resurfacing Projects

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Resurfacing is scheduled on state-owned local highways next week in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties, according to the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, under projects intended to repair and pave roads across the state’s southeastern region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
READING, PA
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Limerick, Skippack Crashes

SKIPPACK PA – No one was injured in a three-motor-vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022) morning on U.S. Route 422 in Limerick Township. However, a separate and unrelated two-vehicle accident 10 hours later, on Skippack Pike in Skippack Township, resulted in a suspected minor injury to one of the drivers. Both incidents were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
LIMERICK, PA
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Wilmington, DE

Dubbed the “Corporate Capital of America” and making its mark as the largest city in Delaware, Wilmington can sometimes get overlooked as a destination by its southern namesake in North Carolina, which is well-known for its coastal beauty. However, to do so would be to miss out on...
WILMINGTON, DE

