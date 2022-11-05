Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
St. Lucifer Food Co. Debuts Two New Sinfully Delicious ProductsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
City Winery Philadelphia Launches Interactive Harvest Winery ToursMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Volleyball Readies for PSAC Quarterfinal Battle at Shepherd on Wednesday Night
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. - For the second year in a row, the West Chester women's volleyball team (20-10, 8-6) has qualified for the PSAC Tournament, earning a Quarterfinal rematch with top-seed Shepherd (20-6, 12-2) on Wednesday night inside the Butcher Athletic Center in Shepherdstown. FAN INFORMATION. Ticket prices will be sold...
Multiple District 11 playoff football games moved to Thursday
Tropical Storm Nicole is rearranging the playoff football schedule. The following District 11 contests have been moved from Friday to Thursday night:. Class A final: Northern Lehigh (10-1) vs. Tri-Valley (10-1) at Lehighton. Class 3A semifinals: Notre Dame (9-2) at Northwestern Lehigh (9-2); Palmerton (7-4) at North Schuylkill (9-2). Class...
Central Bucks West Basketball Star Returns to Region After Stint at Penn State
The Central Bucks grad is now a big shot on the college basketball team. A Bucks County basketball player recently switched college teams, bringing her talents to another Pennsylvania university. Meghann Morhardt wrote about the rising basketball star for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The hardest decision Maddie Burke, a Doylestown native...
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
sanatogapost.com
Lanes Closing for Six Local Resurfacing Projects
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Resurfacing is scheduled on state-owned local highways next week in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties, according to the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, under projects intended to repair and pave roads across the state’s southeastern region.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Limerick, Skippack Crashes
SKIPPACK PA – No one was injured in a three-motor-vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022) morning on U.S. Route 422 in Limerick Township. However, a separate and unrelated two-vehicle accident 10 hours later, on Skippack Pike in Skippack Township, resulted in a suspected minor injury to one of the drivers. Both incidents were investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend.
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Wilmington, DE
Dubbed the “Corporate Capital of America” and making its mark as the largest city in Delaware, Wilmington can sometimes get overlooked as a destination by its southern namesake in North Carolina, which is well-known for its coastal beauty. However, to do so would be to miss out on...
