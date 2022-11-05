Read full article on original website
Coast Guard Suspends Search After Unmanned Kayak Found
The United States Coast Guard suspended a search on Saturday after an unmanned kayak was found in the area of the Newport Bridge. A team from the Castle Hill station, a helicopter from Cape Cod and the Newport police and fire departments were involved in the afternoon search. The Coast...
RIDEM to begin removal of 44 docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has announced plans to begin removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground this week along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline at the 235-acre property. DEM acquired the campground for $2 million, using financing from the state’s open space...
Firefighters rescue elderly woman, dog from New Bedford fire
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a fire at a multi-family home in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at the three-family home on Union Street. Chief James Fortin said flames were seen coming from...
Missing Fall River teen found, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River teen has been found after being reported missing last week. Fall River police listed 15-year-old Jasaiha Suarez was missing and “endangered” on Nov. 1. No further information was released.
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
10 displaced by Cranston fire
Three families were forced from their homes Sunday night after a fire broke out in Cranston.
9 dogs rescued after flames rip through Raynham home
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Raynham Tuesday afternoon. Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said the fire started just after 12:30 p.m. on Center Street. Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the home. LaCivita said a...
Fire rips through Raynham home
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Raynham Tuesday. The fire happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Center Street. The homeowner told ABC 6 News that his family and pets got were able to out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This...
Utility truck rolls over in New Bedford, driver facing charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that led to a utility truck rolling over in New Bedford Monday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 east to Route 140 north in New Bedford. An ABC 6...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
Syroya's Bakery opens in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town. Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her...
Crews battle stubborn house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire crews are on Center Street in Raynham actively fighting a house fire. ABC6 News crews on scene spoke to the homeowner, who tells us his family and pets got out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This is a developing story...
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
26-Year-Old From Dayville Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 6 In Brooklyn
A 26-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured during a two-vehicle head-on crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Windham County around 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the Town of Brooklyn on Route 6. According to the Connecticut State Police, a Chevrolet Colorado was...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
