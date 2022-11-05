Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Less may mean more for Tops’ McKnight
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – After averaging team-highs of 16.2 points and 5.5 assists a game last season and drawing defensive assignments on opposing point guards, Western Kentucky University junior Dayvion McKnight could be even more effective this season by playing less, head coach Rick Stansbury believes. McKnight also averaged...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville football playoff picture: Who’s left after opening round of playoffs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The high school football postseason kicked off this past week, and after the initial round of the playoffs, only one Montgomery County team remains: Clarksville High School. Clarksville Academy, Northeast High and Fort Campbell High all fell short of advancing to the next round...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS — Hopkinsville At Calloway County Jamboree
This past Saturday in the Murray CFSB Center, the 8th District Hopkinsville Tigers were one of several teams to scrimmage throughout the afternoon. Without several starters due to football obligations, Anthony Babb and his staff instead got a good look at several key pieces who should get a chance to help propel for a district — and, perhaps — a Second Region title.
UNC Basketball Enters Second Season of NIL with FanBox
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Several days before their season opener, six North Carolina basketball players gathered in the Smith Center's Hall of Champions area Thursday afternoon to each sign more than 1,000 items, including posters and trading cards. This is Carolina Basketball in year two of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era.
Scratch-off sold at Charlotte 7-Eleven turns out to be worth $3 million
CHARLOTTE — Nobody from North Carolina became a billionaire after ̶M̶o̶n̶d̶a̶y̶'̶s̶ Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, but one lucky person in Charlotte won a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket on Monday. Carvent Webb bought a Fabulous Fortune ticket for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball Jackpot Climbs To Record $1.9B
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After three months without a winner, Monday’s $1.9B Powerball jackpot is the largest in history. The grand prize ballooned after no one matched all 5 numbers plus the powerball in Saturday’s drawing. One of the first decisions a winner must make is whether to...
WBKO
Afternoon temperatures look great for Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of your work week is looking great temperature wise seeing highs in the 70s through Thursday and still above average Friday. Expect more sunshine in the next two days before a major change arrives Friday. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
Powerball jackpot means more money for NC educational system
"I'm very excited," said Kiaira Harris from Charlotte. "I got the winning ticket, so I'm going to tell you all about it when I claim my prize."
thecharlotteweekly.com
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities
BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
WBKO
Warm for the time being!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening. The beginning of next week is going to bring us...
whopam.com
Woman, infant injured in Parkway accident
A mother and infant were injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department report says 31-year old Sagar Patel of Clarksville was southbound near the 8 mile-marker when his car went off the right shoulder of the road and flipped multiple times.
WBTV
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
k105.com
Man behaving erratically struck, killed trying to run across I-65 in Hardin Co.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday while running across I-65 in Hardin County. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 when Hardin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road on the report of a man behaving in an erratic manner, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by North Carolina officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
