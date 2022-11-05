ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier & Press

Tuesday is Election Day. Remember to cast your ballot.

By Ryan Reynolds, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWWQB_0j0AHPyd00

I have a longer note I'll send out next week. This week's is simple: If you haven't already cast a ballot in the early voting period, please do so on Tuesday.

We need more civic engagement, not less.

You can find a list of polling places, candidates and more by clicking this link.

If you've never voted in Vanderburgh County before, check out this video to see what you can expect from the moment you enter the polling place until the time you leave.

Be part of the process of building the community you want to live in.

And thank you, as always, for subscribing to the Courier & Press.

Ryan Reynolds is editor of the Courier & Press. You can reach him via email at ryan.reynolds@courierpress.com or follow him on Twitter, @ryanreynolds.

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
wevv.com

Midterm Elections: Here are some of the big races we're watching tonight

Election Day is here, and 44News will be tracking races across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois all night. We're tracking results for dozens of races, including a few big ones in our local communities. In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, it's Republican candidate Jeff Hales facing off against Democratic candidate Noah Robinson in...
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year

OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to make local appearances Tuesday

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re living in Western Kentucky, there’s a chance you might walk into Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday. Gov. Beshear will be making stops in three counties throughout the day — Ohio, Muhlenberg and Henderson. He’ll join local leaders and industry executives to break ground on a new distillery in […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear: $5M to go to Henderson, Webster counties

HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT) — Big news came out of Henderson and Webster counties Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the two counties will receive over $5M dollars in funding. Beshear says the funding will improve vocational training in Western Kentucky, improve sewer infrastructure, expand a senior center and enhance playground safety. “As we build a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Southern Indiana Hamlet gears up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt

FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await...
FERDINAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy