Tuesday is Election Day. Remember to cast your ballot.

I have a longer note I'll send out next week. This week's is simple: If you haven't already cast a ballot in the early voting period, please do so on Tuesday.

We need more civic engagement, not less.

You can find a list of polling places, candidates and more by clicking this link.

If you've never voted in Vanderburgh County before, check out this video to see what you can expect from the moment you enter the polling place until the time you leave.

Be part of the process of building the community you want to live in.

