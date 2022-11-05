Pakistan: Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation Solution Supports Lower Transaction Costs for NBP Clients

The cyber risk landscape is “rapidly evolving,” with cyberattacks increasing in severity and sophistication. Hackers now “use triple extortion techniques and ransomware-as-a-service has lowered entry barriers for cybercriminals.” In addition, increased digitalization of critical infrastructure has made it “more vulnerable to cyber threats – with the potential for systemic fallout should a cyberattack interrupt the provision of clean water, energy or internet services for an extended period of time.” This new risk era “requires a different approach to cyber insurance,” a new Swiss Re Institute study suggests.

