Pakistan: Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation Solution Supports Lower Transaction Costs for NBP Clients

Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Announces Expanded Relationship with Eastern Bank
Backbase, a global player focused on Engagement Banking, announced an expanded relationship with Eastern Bank, a Boston-based financial institution with approximately $22 billion in assets. Eastern is “adopting Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, which will offer enhanced digital banking solutions.”. The solutions Eastern is adopting will...
Odoo, Aramco to Accelerate SME Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia
The strategic collaboration between Odoo and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies “in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are “among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.”
Finastra, Jifiti to Deliver Embedded Finance to Financial Institutions
Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and Jifiti, a global fintech company, announced a collaboration “to extend embedded finance capabilities to all financial institutions in the Finastra BaaS (Banking as a Service) ecosystem.”. Banks will be able “to deliver financing offerings to consumers via merchants...
Bank Negara Indonesia Scales Wealth Management Unit with Avaloq
Jakarta-based Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is migrating to the Avaloq Core Platform to support “the success of its Wealth Management Division.”. Avaloq will “enable the bank to digitalize key business processes and meet the needs of the country’s growing wealth management and private banking clients.”. BNI claims...
Worldr, the “Zero Trust” Architecture for Communication Platforms, Raises $11M via Seed Round
Worldr, the “zero trust” architecture for the world’s collaboration and communications platforms, is announcing that it has “raised a total of $11 million in Seed funding.”. The investment round was “led by Molten Ventures, with continued support from IQ Capital and Playfair Capital.” It also “saw...
New Era of Online Risks Calls for Innovative Approach to Cyber Insurance, According to Swiss Re
The cyber risk landscape is “rapidly evolving,” with cyberattacks increasing in severity and sophistication. Hackers now “use triple extortion techniques and ransomware-as-a-service has lowered entry barriers for cybercriminals.” In addition, increased digitalization of critical infrastructure has made it “more vulnerable to cyber threats – with the potential for systemic fallout should a cyberattack interrupt the provision of clean water, energy or internet services for an extended period of time.” This new risk era “requires a different approach to cyber insurance,” a new Swiss Re Institute study suggests.
Cinode Obtains ISO Certification for Information Security, According to ISO27001
Cinode has received certification “according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and means that the SaaS service meets the high requirements of information security, which include confidentiality, integrity, availability and protection of assets.”. ISO/IEC 27001 is “an internationally recognized standard for management systems regarding information security.” It helps organizations “manage information security...
Risktech Firm Facctum Introduces Watchlist Management Service
Facctum, a Risktech firm specializing in cloud-delivered enterprise risk decisioning technology, recently announced the launch of FacctSet, a solution designed to streamline watchlist management for enhanced compliance outcomes. FacctSet is reportedly one of the first purpose-built products designed to address the various data management challenges created by the fast growth...
Manulife Investment Management, STACS’ ESGpedia Registry Working on Pilot for Review of Sustainability Labelled Bonds
The global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Investment Management recently announced its cooperation with Singapore-headquartered environmental, social, and governance (‘ESG’) fintech Hashstacs Pte Ltd (‘STACS’). The cooperation centers “around the usage of STACS’ ESGpedia digital registry, which powers the ESG Registry...
BlueSnap, objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, has expanded its partnership with eCommerce agency, objectsource in order “to support online sellers across Europe.”. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy “to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce, adding...
Liquidnet Supports Electronification of Primary Market Workflow with Live Deals
Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, announced the advancement of electronification in the new bond issuance process “following the successful transmission of buy-side orders in live market deals from Order and Execution Management Systems (O/EMS) to participating syndicate banks.”. This workflow follows “the initial testing that Liquidnet Primary Markets...
Quona Capital Announces New Fintech Venture Fund, Raises $332 Million
Quona Capital has announced a new Fintech venture fund which has raised $332 million to “accelerate financial inclusion investments in emerging markets.”. Quona Capital was established as an independent venture capital firm in 2015 by co-founding managing partners Monica Brand Engel, Jonathan Whittle, and Ganesh Rengaswamy. According to the...
Fintech Galaxy Obtains License from Central Bank of Bahrain to Operate Open Finance Platform
Fintech Galaxy, which claims to be the “industry-leading” financial innovation company, has become the first central bank regulated Open Finance platform in the MENA region “after receiving a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), allowing the firm to operate as a regulated Third-Party Provider (TPP) and transform the way banks, financial institutions and merchants attract new customers.”
Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Audit, Ensuring Platform Security
Digital asset firm Okcoin has successfully completed a security audit. This milestone is just another step in their journey of offering their customers the “safest” crypto experience in the industry, the firm claims. As noted in the update, Okcoin has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2...
SeedBlink Gains ECSPR Approval to Provide Pan-European Investment
Has been approved to provide investment crowdfunding across all EU member states. SeedBlink joins a handful of other platforms able to sell securities under ECSPR (European Crowdfunding Services Providers Regulation). SeedBlink noted that it is the first CEE country to be authorized under the relatively new rules. The company sought and received a regulatory license from the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).
Upstream Reports Two New Digital Security Listings
Digital securities exchange Upstream, part of MERJ, has announced two new digital securities on its exchange which are cross-listed on OTC Markets. Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) has announced that it has started the application process to dual-list its shares on Upstream. As well today, iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) has decided...
Cross-Border Payments: Fintech Enjaz Payment Services Partners with Thunes
Enjaz Payment Services Company, a Fintech company licensed by the Saudi Central Bank announced a partnership with Thunes, a global player focused on cross-border payments. This agreement will help customers in Saudi Arabia “to make instant international transfers globally to bank accounts and digital wallets using Thunes payment network.” The signing ceremony “took place at the Seamless Conference held in Riyadh.”
Coinmetro to Expand Operations into US, Europe with €7M Funding
One of Europe’s “fastest-growing” digital currency exchanges Coinmetro has closed an interim funding round of EUR 7million, “valuing the company at EUR 180million.”. The “community-driven” exchange claims it has become “a go-to platform for jaded customers from some of the more established cryptocurrency platforms, with a customer-first strategy that drove 300% growth in the US last year off the back of seed investment.”
Insurtech bolttech Strengthens WINDTRE Partnership with Launch of Device Trade-in Program
International insurtech bolttech recetnly announced the expansion of its existing partnership with WINDTRE with the launch of “a new ‘Reload exChange’ trade-in program in Italy.”. With this new product, WINDTRE customers can now “trade-in their used phones in-store and receive cash payments directly to their bank accounts.”...
Binance Backs Out of Acquiring FTX, Points to Reports Regarding “Mishandled Customer Funds”
A Fox news correspondent is reporting that Binance has decided purchasing FTX is not a good idea and has declined to acquire the crypto exchange after it got a view of its books. Eleanore Terrett of Fox was first with the news quoting Binance Chief Strategy Office Patrick Hillmann in...
