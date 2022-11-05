Read full article on original website
Odoo, Aramco to Accelerate SME Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia
The strategic collaboration between Odoo and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies “in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are “among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.”
BlueSnap, objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, has expanded its partnership with eCommerce agency, objectsource in order “to support online sellers across Europe.”. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy “to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce, adding...
Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Audit, Ensuring Platform Security
Digital asset firm Okcoin has successfully completed a security audit. This milestone is just another step in their journey of offering their customers the “safest” crypto experience in the industry, the firm claims. As noted in the update, Okcoin has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2...
Saudi Arabia: SAMA Announces Issuance of Open Banking Framework
SAMA announced the issuance of the Open Banking Framework as one of the key outputs of the Open Banking Program, which “includes a comprehensive set of legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards based on international best practices to enable banks and fintechs to provide open banking services in the Kingdom.”
Coinmetro to Expand Operations into US, Europe with €7M Funding
One of Europe’s “fastest-growing” digital currency exchanges Coinmetro has closed an interim funding round of EUR 7million, “valuing the company at EUR 180million.”. The “community-driven” exchange claims it has become “a go-to platform for jaded customers from some of the more established cryptocurrency platforms, with a customer-first strategy that drove 300% growth in the US last year off the back of seed investment.”
Fintech Adyen, Teamwork Commerce to Provide Integrated Payments for Retailers
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), which claims to be the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, recently announced a partnership with Teamwork Commerce, a mobile POS and OMS omnichannel retail solution, in the U.S. and Europe. Integrating Adyen’s technology and Teamwork’s cloud-based mobile POS solution will simplify payments for...
Upstream Reports Two New Digital Security Listings
Digital securities exchange Upstream, part of MERJ, has announced two new digital securities on its exchange which are cross-listed on OTC Markets. Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) has announced that it has started the application process to dual-list its shares on Upstream. As well today, iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) has decided...
Paysera Teams Up with Global Fintech Airwallex
Paysera has reportedly made an agreement with the global Fintech platform Airwallex. This agreement opens the gateway for Paysera’s customers to send funds to 149 different countries and open IBAN accounts of 9 countries. Bashkim Zeqiri, the Vice President of the Paysera Group, and the one responsible for this...
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Announces Expanded Relationship with Eastern Bank
Backbase, a global player focused on Engagement Banking, announced an expanded relationship with Eastern Bank, a Boston-based financial institution with approximately $22 billion in assets. Eastern is “adopting Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, which will offer enhanced digital banking solutions.”. The solutions Eastern is adopting will...
Worldr, the “Zero Trust” Architecture for Communication Platforms, Raises $11M via Seed Round
Worldr, the “zero trust” architecture for the world’s collaboration and communications platforms, is announcing that it has “raised a total of $11 million in Seed funding.”. The investment round was “led by Molten Ventures, with continued support from IQ Capital and Playfair Capital.” It also “saw...
Cross-Border Payments: Fintech Enjaz Payment Services Partners with Thunes
Enjaz Payment Services Company, a Fintech company licensed by the Saudi Central Bank announced a partnership with Thunes, a global player focused on cross-border payments. This agreement will help customers in Saudi Arabia “to make instant international transfers globally to bank accounts and digital wallets using Thunes payment network.” The signing ceremony “took place at the Seamless Conference held in Riyadh.”
BankWise Technology Helps Power Quontic Bank’s Wearable Pay Ring
BankWise Technology, a Saratoga Springs developer of custom programming for banks, announced that it has “provided the system development, integration, and support for the nation’s first wearable payment ring launched by digital bank, Quontic.”. The Quontic Pay Ring is described as “an innovative payment technology that allows Quontic...
Bursa Malaysia, London Stock Exchange Group to Expand ESG Collaboration
Bursa Malaysia Berhad and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in order “to expand the ESG collaboration between the two exchanges as well as explore new areas of opportunity.”. Under the MoU terms, Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell, LSEG’s global multi asset index...
Finastra, Jifiti to Deliver Embedded Finance to Financial Institutions
Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and Jifiti, a global fintech company, announced a collaboration “to extend embedded finance capabilities to all financial institutions in the Finastra BaaS (Banking as a Service) ecosystem.”. Banks will be able “to deliver financing offerings to consumers via merchants...
Fintech Galaxy Obtains License from Central Bank of Bahrain to Operate Open Finance Platform
Fintech Galaxy, which claims to be the “industry-leading” financial innovation company, has become the first central bank regulated Open Finance platform in the MENA region “after receiving a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), allowing the firm to operate as a regulated Third-Party Provider (TPP) and transform the way banks, financial institutions and merchants attract new customers.”
Cinode Obtains ISO Certification for Information Security, According to ISO27001
Cinode has received certification “according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and means that the SaaS service meets the high requirements of information security, which include confidentiality, integrity, availability and protection of assets.”. ISO/IEC 27001 is “an internationally recognized standard for management systems regarding information security.” It helps organizations “manage information security...
HSBC UK Struggles to Keep its Online Banking Service Working
Global banking firm HSBC is having some issues with its online banking service as well as some credit cards, according to multiple reports and Tweets. The issues kicked up last week and appear to be ongoing today. As far as we know, the problems are isolated to the UK. On...
DTCC Announces New Chief Security Officer Nashira Spencer
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has announced the selection of Nashira Spencer as its new Chief Security Officer (CSO), effective today. Spencer will report to Tim Cuddihy, DTCC’s Group Chief Risk Officer. According to DTCC, Spencer brings 20 years of expertise in security management, including serving the...
New Era of Online Risks Calls for Innovative Approach to Cyber Insurance, According to Swiss Re
The cyber risk landscape is “rapidly evolving,” with cyberattacks increasing in severity and sophistication. Hackers now “use triple extortion techniques and ransomware-as-a-service has lowered entry barriers for cybercriminals.” In addition, increased digitalization of critical infrastructure has made it “more vulnerable to cyber threats – with the potential for systemic fallout should a cyberattack interrupt the provision of clean water, energy or internet services for an extended period of time.” This new risk era “requires a different approach to cyber insurance,” a new Swiss Re Institute study suggests.
Ethical Lender Plend Raises £40M to End Financial Exclusion
Plend is pleased to announce that they have raised £40 million in seed funding with new investors “including Leon & Soho House backers Active Partners, plus Velocity Juice, Sivo and the founders from Monzo, Starling Bank and Oodle Car Finance.”. The investment round “includes existing pre-seed investors: Ascension,...
