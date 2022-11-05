Veterans Parade on State Street kicks off
A Veterans Parade kicked off at the corner of 26th and State streets and ended at the Erie VA Medical Center.
The parade included “Vettes for Vets” cadets from Erie schools, flags from each branch of the armed forces, and more. Organizers of the parade said this is an excellent opportunity for the region to show their appreciation for all that have served.Erie to hold Veterans Day Parade this weekend
