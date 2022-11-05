ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Veterans Parade on State Street kicks off

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

A Veterans Parade kicked off at the corner of 26th and State streets and ended at the Erie VA Medical Center.

The parade included “Vettes for Vets” cadets from Erie schools, flags from each branch of the armed forces, and more. Organizers of the parade said this is an excellent opportunity for the region to show their appreciation for all that have served.

Organizers also allowed community members to march in the parade to show their support.

YourErie

ECGRA awards Glenwood community $50K for improvement projects

There’s an ongoing effort to clean up neighborhoods near the Glenwood YMCA on West 38th Street. One city neighborhood was awarded $50,000 to complete improvement projects on Shunpike Road. The Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded the Glenwood region with the grant. Earlier this year, homeowners completed facade projects that included $60,000 of […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Meals on Wheels Erie is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. Meals on Wheels Erie is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch Meals […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Silent peace walk held for right to vote in free and fair elections

The Benedictines for Peace held a silent peace walk outside of the Erie County Courthouse in honor of our right to vote in free and fair elections. They also walked mindfully for a peaceful transition of power, something they said hasn’t happened over the past several years. The Benedictines added that those partaking in elections […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
ERIE, PA
casdbeavertales.org

Meet Officer Bayhurst

This year our school has hired a new resource office, Officer Bayhurst. Officer Bayhurst is originally from Erie, PA. When in high school, Bayhurst attended Cathedral Prep. and then went on to attend college at Mercyhurst. Before getting the job at Corry, Bayhurst worked in the Girard and Albion burrows.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bizzarro declares victory in 3rd District race

Moving on to the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, in a race that has two very familiar names in local politics. Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa. This race had some pretty rough campaign attack ads in recent months. Here’s a look the numbers right now. With 100% […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT to mark Oliver Road Roundabout completion with open house

​(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School invite the public to an open house to mark the completion of its Oliver Road Roundabout Project, according to a release. The open house will be held: Date: Monday, November 21, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.      Location: Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1

Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

‘Bowling for Miracles’ raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

A fundraiser was held for the Children’s Miracle Network of Saint Vincent Hospital called “Bowling for Miracles”. About 50 bowlers gathered at Eastland Bowl on Sunday, raising money for a great cause. They could do so by bowling, participating in a 50/50 raffle and a basket auction. “It’s great to see the turnout that we […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Roae wins 9th term in office

In the race for the Pennsylvania House 6th District, Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt. Roae was looking for a 9th term in office, and he got it. Roae beat Galt, 71% to 29%. Roae’s vote total is more than 10,000 higher than Galt’s. The 6th District covers parts of […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10

Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat

In the Pennsylvania House 6th District, the Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt. Here’s where things stand right now: Roae is in the lead with 72%, while Galt has 28% of the vote in what appears to be another win for Roae, who will be heading to Harrisburg for a […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Bizzarro wins 6th term in state House, talks next steps

In the 3rd Pennsylvania Legislative District, it’s a race that has two very familiar names in local politics. Democrat incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is taking on former long-time Millcreek Supervisor, Republican Joe Kujawa. The early vote totals were tight in this race, but Bizzarro wins a 6th term in the state House by pulling away as […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes

The polls are open and Erie residents are heading to the precincts to cast their ballots to make their voices heard. The big day is here and voters have already begun casting their ballots, but there are mixed emotions of optimism and concern among residents. Election Day has finally arrived and voters are filling precincts […]
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

