ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Washington girls win state trophy to lead Peoria runners at IHSA cross country finals

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago

PEORIA — Sporadic rain, heavy winds and intervals of cold weren’t the most ideal cross country conditions.

Tell that to Washington.

The Panthers girls runners finished a program-best third place in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state meet on Saturday. That trophy capped a three-week stretch during which the Panthers won the Mid-Illini Conference, as well as the Peoria Notre Dame Regional and Metamora Sectional titles.

“That was our goal,” Washington coach Troy Walcott said. “I said girls, ‘You have enough talent. You could be on the podium.’ … We’re so happy with that.

“Our aim is to run our best time at the end of the season. We’ve tried different things and we feel like we dialed it in today.”

Top teams, top times and all-staters: 2022 IHSA cross country state finals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKPTk_0j0AGctV00

Sophia Ramirez once again paced the Panthers. The freshman ran the historic Detweiller Park 3-mile course in 18:16.85 for 11th place.

She says that the strategy for the unpredictable wind, was to draft off fellow runners, then when there was a tailwind to make a pass.

“I am really surprised at myself for even placing at all,” Ramirez said. “I knew going into it that I wasn’t going to PR, but I’m not mad with my time. I think the weather conditions and the way the course was, I’m really proud of myself.”

Olivia Nordhielm just missed out on all-state honors, taking 29th in 19:05.31. Madeleine James (38th, 19:16.78), Jayne Hermann (45th, 19:20.9) and Sophia Nordhielm (73rd, 19:44.94) rounded out the Panthers’ top five.

This put Washington’s finishing split at 1:28.9.

“We were all like really nervous,” Ramirez said, “and our end goal was to place at state, which we did and that’s so exciting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iell_0j0AGctV00

With three freshmen — Ramirez, James and Hermann — set to return and graduating just one senior in Sophia Nordhielm, the Panthers are setting their sights on a bigger trophy. The next few seasons could potentially be very successful in Washington.

Ramirez says that the third-place finish is motivation for bigger things.

“We hope to get second,” she said, “and hopefully, eventually first. That would be a big step for cross country.”

Dunlap, which got a 43rd-place finish from Abby Tudeen (19:20.02), finished in sixth place. PND was 16th paced by Eileen Zopel in 68th place at 19:38.22.  Morton (19th) and Metamora (26th) rounded out the Peoria-area team finishers.

Richland County’s Tatum David was the 2A state champion in 17:05.06. Grayslake Central took home the team title.

Class 2A boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05E2fJ_0j0AGctV00

Morton teammates Josh Weeks (15:51.99) and Yonas Wuthrich (16:06.57) finished 10th and 22nd respectively, earning all-state honors. However, the Potters were shut out of a team trophy with a fifth-place finish.

“We definitely wanted to get a trophy home,” Weeks said. “That was definitely the goal. It didn’t happen this year, but every year we’re training for it, just trying to bring one home.”

More: Here are the Peoria-area cross country runners heading to the 2022 IHSA state finals

Weeks says he attempted to get out and maintain that speed through the second and third miles, but the course’s sloppy surface prevented that.

“It was like 4 inches of mud,” he said, “and it was hard to move up on those turns.”

In the team standings, PND was 16th, Dunlap 22nd and Washington 27th. Riverside-Brookfield captured the 2A team title, while Marion’s Dylon Nalley won the individual crown in 14:44.62.

Class 1A boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gr2Rx_0j0AGctV00

Eureka’s Charlie Bardwell was an all-stater, taking 24th in 16:07.8. In his final race, the senior was in the pack of top-15 runners at the 2-mile mark before closing his career with top-25 honors.

“I’m really happy with (my finish),” Bardwell said. “It was a tough day to compete. … The legs weren’t feeling the greatest, so I just trying to mentally focus in.

“I just feel truly blessed. My coaches, my family have pushed me. They all have encouraged me when I didn’t think I could.”

El Paso-Gridley (10th) and Elmwood/Brimfield (11th) were the area’s top-finishing teams. Sam Bushert was 26th in 16:14.1 to lead EP-G, while Elmwood’s Isaiah Hill (16:25.8) took 32nd.

More: The Peoria area's boys and girls high school cross country runners to know for 2022

Chicago DePaul College Prep won the team championship. Gavin Genisio of Benton won the 1A state title in 14:57.51.

Class 1A girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjGlO_0j0AGctV00

Kennady Anderson’s fourth-place finish in 17:45.7 was tops among Peoria-area girls. The Annawan/Wethersfield junior experienced a torrential downpour midway through the race but improved on her all-state 24th-place from last season.

Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn was the 1A state champion, winning in 17:08.5 — 17.9 seconds faster than runner-up Sundara Weber of Sandwich (17:26.4). Tolono Unity repeated as the team champion with 84 points.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Washington girls win state trophy to lead Peoria runners at IHSA cross country finals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bloomington, November 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ridgeview High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Christian Academy on November 09, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Galesburg, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The United Township High School basketball team will have a game with Galesburg High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GALESBURG, IL
wlsam.com

Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest

Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Democrat apparent winner in tight State House race

(25 News Now) - McLean County Board member Sharon Chung is the apparent winner of a close race to become state representative in the new 91st House District. Chung was opposed by Republican Scott Preston, who is currently a Normal Town Council member. Chung declared victory late Tuesday night at...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 elected to Tazewell County Board for District 1

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven candidates out of fourteen were elected to represent District 1 on the Tazewell County Board Tuesday. Kim D. Joesting received 6,081 votes, Nancy M. Proehl received 6,014 votes, Jay Hall received 5350 votes, Wayne W. Altpeter received 5,026 votes, Mark G. Goddard received 5,099 votes, Samuel M. Goddard received 4,874 votes, and Kaden Nelms received 4,874 votes.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
97X

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
ILLINOIS STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Glasford, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Farmington Central High School basketball team will have a game with Illini Bluffs High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GLASFORD, IL
WIFR

Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-55 shut down by multi-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down. The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy