ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

CMR volleyball advances to state tournament

By Grady Higgins, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eCZd_0j0AGVfI00

But C.M. Russell High head coach Patrick Hiller knew in this particular match, it might’ve been do or die.

The Rustlers held off Bozeman High 25-23 in an electric opening frame and kept their foot on the pedal to take the final two sets in an Eastern AA Divisional elimination-game sweep Saturday morning at CMR Fieldhouse.

CMR earned a berth in next week’s state tournament by virtue of an automatic top-four finish at the divisional as it advanced to the consolation finals. The Rustlers fell in the third-place match to Bozeman Gallatin in four sets and will be the No. 4 seed out of the East entering state, which begins next Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

The divisional championship match between No. 1 Billings West and No. 2 Billings Senior concluded after press time.

The Rustlers – who were competing in the 9 a.m. contest following a four-set semifinal loss to Billings Senior late Friday – seized a sizable early lead in the opening set but saw the Hawks come right back as the teams battled evenly to a 23-all tie.

Senior stars stepped up mightily in the decisive points, as middle blocker Lexi Thornton earned a kill and outside hitter Ella Cochran blocked a would-be Bozeman equalizer on game-point to give CMR a 1-0 match lead.

“The fact that Bozeman fought so hard to come back in that first set, I would tell you if they got that first set, it’s at least a five-setter and I’m not sure which side we come out on, to be honest, and maybe they just roll us,” Hiller said. “So, to get that first one and get that (Cochran) block to kind of finalize it, that was huge for us.”

The Rustlers held Bozeman at arm’s length in set two, leading by as many as 11, and a Macie Wheeler block at the net sealed a 25-16 game win and a 2-0 advantage.

CMR kept it rolling in the third, marching out to a 12-4 lead and led by as many as 10 as Thornton and Cochran provided the final two kills to ice the match and clinch the state tourney berth.

Cochran led the Rustlers offensively with 16 kills and three blocks while sophomore Abby Carpenter put down 9. Senior setter Norah Allen dished out 25 assists for CMR on top of three service aces, while Avarey Stuff notched 15 digs.

“I was really hard on Norah (Allen) last night in that match,” Hiller said. “I asked her to fix some stuff in a way that a coach goes after his setter sometimes and it was hard for her. So, for her to respond the way she did (Saturday), I thought she had the match of the day for us. To wake up this morning and be like ‘Ok, Coach was tough and I gotta be tougher,’ and come out and lead this team and feed that ball – even when we ran out of hitters a couple of times – she just found the right play, the right position at the right time and I’m really proud of what Norah did for us today.”

Hiller praised the play of Bozeman, and again remarked on the strength of the Eastern AA this season.

“The Eastern Conference is incredible,” Hiller said. “I’ll tell you right now, Bozeman would’ve gone to state and competed for a trophy, I guarantee that. So, to take care of them was a huge obstacle. They’re well-coached, and they play so hard.”

In the loss to Gallatin, Cochran again led CMR with 19 kills, followed by Carpenter with 13 and Sophie Madsen with six. Norah Allen put up 44 assists for the Rustlers, while Stuff added 29 digs.

CMR def. Bozeman 25-23, 25-16, 25-16 (lo)

Bozeman – Kills 27 (Bria Isley 9, Carissa Stratman 6); Assists 24 (Clara Fox 23); Blocks 2 (Isley 2); Digs 60 (Stratman 15, Sofia Kimmel 12, Isley 12); Aces 2 (Stratman, Otylia Clements).

CMR – Kills 40 (Ella Cochran 16, Abby Carpenter 9); Assists 32 (Norah Allen 25, Becca Sherman 3); Blocks 7 (Lexi Thornton 3, Cochran 3); Digs 58 (Avarey Stuf 19, Cochran 15); Aces 8 (Allen 3, Stuff 2).

Bozeman Gallatin def. CMR 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17 (third place)

Gallatin – Kills 58 (Karsen Breeding 22); Assists 53 (Addie Swanson 52); Blocks 5 (Cadence Lungren 2); Digs 84 (Taylor Speake 37); Aces 4 (Speake 3).

CMR – Kills 47 (Ella Cochran 19, Abby Carpenter 13, Sophie Madsen 6); Assists 44 (Norah Allen 38); Blocks 11 (Carpenter 6, Macie Wheeler 5, Cochran 3); Digs 80 (Avarey Stuff 29, Cochran 16, Savanna Bosley 16); Aces 5 (Cochran 2, Allen 1).

Grady Higgins covers prep sports for the Tribune. He can be reached at ghiggins@greatfallstribune.com. Photos were provided by Matt Ehnes of Jared's Detours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ennis, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Manhattan Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Ennis High School on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ENNIS, MT
explorebigsky.com

University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
BOZEMAN, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
WHITEHALL, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
LIVINGSTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe

Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween

Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
BOZEMAN, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy