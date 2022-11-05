ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man charged in bicyclist's death south of Tucson

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man has been arrested following the death of a bicyclist in an early Saturday morning wreck south of Tucson.

Jason Duenas, 21, was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence in the death of Christopher Lozano, 33, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 3 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a bicyclist near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights, according to the sheriff's office. The bicyclist, Lozano, died on scene, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation found Duenas struck Lozano on his bike while driving the truck westbound on Valencia Road and approaching Camino de Oeste, according to the sheriff's office. Duenas showed signs of impairment and was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Traffic detectives are still investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.

