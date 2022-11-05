ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Did Tennessee football get away with safety vs. Georgia Bulldogs? See for yourself

By Dani Mohr, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Tennessee football escaped its fourth possession Saturday without Georgia adding another two points.

But was it the right call?

During the final few minutes of the first quarter, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins picked it up, but was brought down at the half-yard line.

Following a lengthy review on the play, the call stood as a fumble recovery down at the half-yard line, and the Vols were forced to punt. However, video of the play appeared to show the ball never completely made it out of the end zone.

Almost immediately following the punt, Georgia capitalized on its next possession and extended the lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs scored again at Sanford Stadium in the beginning of the second quarter to extend the lead 21-7.

