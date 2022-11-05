Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
GALLERY: Community Honors Fred Swegles with Paddle-Out at Pier
localocnews.com
Rancho Mission Viejo Turkey Trot Allows Runners to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
localocnews.com
Legislative Candidates Collectively Raise Millions in Bid for State Offices
localocnews.com
John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results
localocnews.com
Santa is coming to the MainPlace Mall on Nov. 18
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Friday, November 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features a party-like atmosphere with a live DJ playing upbeat holiday favorites, a face painter, balloon...
localocnews.com
Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen latest recipient of City Manager Leadership Award
At the November Meet and Greet, City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen with the City Manager Leadership Award. “I am happy to present David with this much-deserved award,” Farrell Harrison said. “He is much appreciated as a behind the scenes employee who quietly does his work, processing approximately 1,000 public records request a year. He is always assisting other departments when needed and is dedicated to his job. We are grateful to have him on the Costa Mesa team.”
localocnews.com
Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race
localocnews.com
Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing
The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
localocnews.com
Early Election Results Show Levin with Double-Digit Percentage Lead in Congressional Rematch
localocnews.com
OCTA calls on their service worker union to continue talks to avoid strike
ORANGE – Encouraged by progress in recent negotiations, the Orange County Transportation Authority has sent a letter requesting talks continue with the union representing OCTA maintenance employees in an effort to reach an agreement and avoid further OC Bus service disruptions. OCTA and the union met Saturday, Sunday and...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana Code Enforcement Workshop set for Nov. 10
The City of Santa Ana’s Code Enforcement Division will be holding part two of their Code Enforcement Workshop Series this Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Santa Ana College’s Johnson Center Conference Room. Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss tools to address homeless-related concerns, illegal cannabis and gaming...
localocnews.com
Toy tips for kids with special needs
Regional Center of Orange County Shares Holiday Shopping Tips. Holiday shopping will soon get into full swing, so the experts at Regional Center of Orange County have come up with quick tips to help friends and family members of children with developmental disabilities select the right toys for each child.
localocnews.com
Unofficial Election Results Show Davies Leading in 74th Assembly Race
localocnews.com
Unofficial City Council Election Results Show Cabral, Enmeier, Vidrine with Early Lead
localocnews.com
SCFTA – 48TH ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT CONCERT
Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the 48th Candlelight Concert on December 2, 2022. This annual event is one of Orange County’s most elegant and anticipated fundraisers that is both a highlight of the holiday season and supports the Center’s nonprofit artistic, education, and community engagement programs. Lauded as “The charity gala of the year” and a “glittering gala,” Candlelight Concert rolls out the red carpet for the community’s most generous arts supporters.
localocnews.com
O.C. investigators release a new forensic rendering to try to identify a 2013 John Doe
Santa Ana, Ca. (November 7, 2022): Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have released an updated forensic rendering of a 2013 John Doe in an effort to identify the man and generate new leads on his homicide case. On Dec. 24, 2013, the decedent’s body was found by a commercial fishing...
localocnews.com
Street sweeping canceled today in Santa Ana due to the rain
Street sweeping operations have been cancelled for the remainder of today, November 8, 2022, due to rain. El barrido de calles se ha cancelado por el resto del día de hoy 8 de noviembre del 2022 debido a la lluvia. Việc quét đường được hủy bỏ trong hôm nay,...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Will Party Affiliations Impact Our City Council Elections?
At the Newport Beach City Council candidate forum at the Oasis Senior Center, Erik Weigand was asked a question that started me thinking. He was asked if his active participation in the OC GOP would influence how he governed as a councilman. Since he respected the nonpartisanship of a council candidate, i did not associate him with the GOP. Up until then, he had not advertised his connection to the GOP.
localocnews.com
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
localocnews.com
PHOTO: Plenty of spirit at Crean Lutheran, Santa Ana and Edison-OLu games
Members of Crean Lutheran’s Blue Zone student section cheer for the Saints Friday night in the game vs. Aliso Niguel. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano.) There was lots of spirit from cheer squads, bands and fans during the first week of CIF high school football playoff...
