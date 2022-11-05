ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor

Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple.
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

MCALLEN — Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly power grid failure, new restrictions on voting rights and abortion and the Uvalde school shooting. Decision...
Texas snitch line: How to report people who litter

SAN ANTONIO – Texans don’t take kindly to people trashing the state but did you know you can actually report litterers online?. More than 35 years after the Don’t Mess With Texas campaign started, people are still tossing cigarette butts, fast-food wrappers and all manner of trash out their windows.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
Texas set to execute Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state plans to execute Tracy Beatty on Wednesday evening for murdering his mother in East Texas in 2003. Beatty, now 61, was found guilty of fatally strangling Carolyn Click,...
NWS: 7 tornadoes confirmed across East Texas; damage surveys ongoing

TEXAS, USA — As the second day of surveying comes to a close, preliminary findings from the National Weather Service brings a new total of seven confirmed tornadoes from Friday night's storms. The first addition coming from Hughes Springs in Cass County where damage aligned with a high-end EF-1...
Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian wins reelection

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Wayne Christian cruised to reelection on Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger, Luke Warford, to keep his seat on the state agency that regulates Texas’ massive oil and gas industry.
Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ.
