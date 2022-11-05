Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
WOWT
Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
Kearney Hub
Ashland mayor, longtime firefighter dies
Ashland mayor and longtime local firefighter Richard “Rick” Grauerholz has died, the city’s Fire Department announced Saturday. Grauerholz, 74, died Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Ashland. He was elected mayor in 2014 and again in 2018...
WOWT
Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. Officers were called to 19th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m. Two victims were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds was not immediately known. The incident happened...
WOWT
Organization in Omaha aims to help people vote
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are voters across the metro who could be having a tough time getting to the polls today. Black Votes Matter is one of the many organizations providing rides to people who want to get out and vote. The organization is focused on OHA Senior Towers...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks Quest Forward Academy Omaha about their new building and their upcoming open house on November 10th! Find out more in today’s interview.
WOWT
Three people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a house fire that displaced three people Monday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 125th & Binney Street in response to a fire alarm and saw smoke and flames from the garage. The fire was determined to be an electrical event that occurred near common combustibles according to the release.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: ShelfGenie
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Record warmth Wednesday ahead of Thursday cold front. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 23 hours ago. Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
WOWT
Pottawattamie County encourages lighting up green to support veterans
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Administrative buildings in Pottawattamie County will be illuminated in green for the next few days to help raise awareness for veterans, their challenges, and the resources available to assist them. Operation Green Light is a new national effort put forth by the National Association of...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Insurance Solutions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Christopher Grimmond, the Owner of Omaha Insurance Solutions, about why he’s so passionate about what he does and the start of Omaha Insurance Solutions. Find out more, including the most common mistakes you see people make when choosing their Medicare plan, in today’s interview!
News Channel Nebraska
Two-alarm fire hits garage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Multiple structures have been damaged after an overnight fire. It happened along 14th St. just west of Levi Carter Park. A garage had caught fire overnight Sunday. Fire officials said flames from the detached garage actually spread at one point to another garage and to the back of the residence, but they were able to contain the flames fairly quickly from there.
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
klin.com
Lincoln Police Busy Overnight
Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
WOWT
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
WOWT
Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
Comments / 1