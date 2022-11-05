Read full article on original website
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Wake Up Newport Forum, OASIS Thanksgiving Luncheon
Last week I had the pleasure of providing a City update to an engaged audience at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up! Newport forum. I presented an overview of the City budget, including trends and projections, an update on capital improvement projects, and a discussion of current issues.
Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race
John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results
Legislative Candidates Collectively Raise Millions in Bid for State Offices
Early Election Results Show Levin with Double-Digit Percentage Lead in Congressional Rematch
GALLERY: Community Honors Fred Swegles with Paddle-Out at Pier
Unofficial Election Results Show Davies Leading in 74th Assembly Race
Santa Ana Code Enforcement Workshop set for Nov. 10
The City of Santa Ana’s Code Enforcement Division will be holding part two of their Code Enforcement Workshop Series this Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Santa Ana College’s Johnson Center Conference Room. Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss tools to address homeless-related concerns, illegal cannabis and gaming...
OCTA calls on their service worker union to continue talks to avoid strike
ORANGE – Encouraged by progress in recent negotiations, the Orange County Transportation Authority has sent a letter requesting talks continue with the union representing OCTA maintenance employees in an effort to reach an agreement and avoid further OC Bus service disruptions. OCTA and the union met Saturday, Sunday and...
Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing
The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen latest recipient of City Manager Leadership Award
At the November Meet and Greet, City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen with the City Manager Leadership Award. “I am happy to present David with this much-deserved award,” Farrell Harrison said. “He is much appreciated as a behind the scenes employee who quietly does his work, processing approximately 1,000 public records request a year. He is always assisting other departments when needed and is dedicated to his job. We are grateful to have him on the Costa Mesa team.”
Rancho Mission Viejo Turkey Trot Allows Runners to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Schedule for semifinal round of CIF boys water polo playoffs in Irvine and other sites
Semifinals for the high school boys water polo playoffs will be held at the William Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Wedneday, Nov. 9. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and tickets may be purchased on the GoFan app: $12 general admission and $5 for high school students with ID.
Del Mar Entrepreneur Hits His Stride After Moving to Chateau La Jolla
Beset by a back injury, Peter J. Burns III knew he had to do something. To get to the front door of his cottage in Del Mar, California, the 66-year-old serial entrepreneur had to descend stairs. That was a daunting proposition when you have debilitating sciatica. Furthermore, fixing his own meals was a challenge since it required him to go to the grocery store and then prepare the food.
OC Bus Service set to resume on Monday but delays are expected
ORANGE – Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are...
Letter to the Editor: Will Party Affiliations Impact Our City Council Elections?
At the Newport Beach City Council candidate forum at the Oasis Senior Center, Erik Weigand was asked a question that started me thinking. He was asked if his active participation in the OC GOP would influence how he governed as a councilman. Since he respected the nonpartisanship of a council candidate, i did not associate him with the GOP. Up until then, he had not advertised his connection to the GOP.
Santa is coming to the MainPlace Mall on Nov. 18
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Friday, November 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features a party-like atmosphere with a live DJ playing upbeat holiday favorites, a face painter, balloon...
Sixteen teams, including defending champion Los Al, entered in Tustin Classic
Sixteen boys basketball teams, including defending champion Los Alamitos, will compete in the annual Tustin Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 at Tustin High School. Tustin, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, will be the host school. The championship will be Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The tournament has...
O.C. investigators release a new forensic rendering to try to identify a 2013 John Doe
Santa Ana, Ca. (November 7, 2022): Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have released an updated forensic rendering of a 2013 John Doe in an effort to identify the man and generate new leads on his homicide case. On Dec. 24, 2013, the decedent’s body was found by a commercial fishing...
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
