Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Legislative Candidates Collectively Raise Millions in Bid for State Offices

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Early Election Results Show Levin with Double-Digit Percentage Lead in Congressional Rematch

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

GALLERY: Community Honors Fred Swegles with Paddle-Out at Pier

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Unofficial Election Results Show Davies Leading in 74th Assembly Race

CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Santa Ana Code Enforcement Workshop set for Nov. 10

The City of Santa Ana’s Code Enforcement Division will be holding part two of their Code Enforcement Workshop Series this Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Santa Ana College’s Johnson Center Conference Room. Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss tools to address homeless-related concerns, illegal cannabis and gaming...
localocnews.com

OCTA calls on their service worker union to continue talks to avoid strike

ORANGE – Encouraged by progress in recent negotiations, the Orange County Transportation Authority has sent a letter requesting talks continue with the union representing OCTA maintenance employees in an effort to reach an agreement and avoid further OC Bus service disruptions. OCTA and the union met Saturday, Sunday and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing

The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen latest recipient of City Manager Leadership Award

At the November Meet and Greet, City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen with the City Manager Leadership Award. “I am happy to present David with this much-deserved award,” Farrell Harrison said. “He is much appreciated as a behind the scenes employee who quietly does his work, processing approximately 1,000 public records request a year. He is always assisting other departments when needed and is dedicated to his job. We are grateful to have him on the Costa Mesa team.”
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Turkey Trot Allows Runners to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories

MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Del Mar Entrepreneur Hits His Stride After Moving to Chateau La Jolla

Beset by a back injury, Peter J. Burns III knew he had to do something. To get to the front door of his cottage in Del Mar, California, the 66-year-old serial entrepreneur had to descend stairs. That was a daunting proposition when you have debilitating sciatica. Furthermore, fixing his own meals was a challenge since it required him to go to the grocery store and then prepare the food.
DEL MAR, CA
localocnews.com

OC Bus Service set to resume on Monday but delays are expected

ORANGE – Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are...
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Will Party Affiliations Impact Our City Council Elections?

At the Newport Beach City Council candidate forum at the Oasis Senior Center, Erik Weigand was asked a question that started me thinking. He was asked if his active participation in the OC GOP would influence how he governed as a councilman. Since he respected the nonpartisanship of a council candidate, i did not associate him with the GOP. Up until then, he had not advertised his connection to the GOP.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Santa is coming to the MainPlace Mall on Nov. 18

MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Friday, November 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features a party-like atmosphere with a live DJ playing upbeat holiday favorites, a face painter, balloon...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Sixteen teams, including defending champion Los Al, entered in Tustin Classic

Sixteen boys basketball teams, including defending champion Los Alamitos, will compete in the annual Tustin Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 at Tustin High School. Tustin, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, will be the host school. The championship will be Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The tournament has...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

