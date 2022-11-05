ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Town of Bluffton to hold 51st annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrbL4_0j0AEHcm00

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Bluffton is celebrating the Christmas holiday a little early this year with its 51st annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting that will take place on December 3.

The event brings hundreds of visitors from across the Lowcountry as the Town of Bluffton shows off its Christmas spirit.

“The Town’s Christmas tree lighting, Santa’s workshop and movie night is the official kickoff to the holiday season, followed by the Bluffton Christmas Parade the next morning,” Mayor Lisa Sulka. “It is Bluffton’s way to usher in the holiday season complete with lights, music and getting together with your neighbors.

The Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at Martin Family Park. The event will be followed by Santa’s Workshop at DuBois Park’s Pavilion. There will be a showing of the movie “The Grinch” which will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park.

Don’t forget to bring your blankets or chairs so you can cozy up with friends and family during the film!

This parade, which has been a part of the Bluffton tradition for more than five decades, has grown alongside Bluffton’s booming population.

Here is the current list of rules if you would like to enter the parade.

Highlights of new parade rules:

  • Entries are first come, first serve – please note there is limit of 125 entries for the 2022 parade. It is advised to submit your application as soon as it is completed.
  • The Town is asking parade entrants to give a donation to the Bluffton Lutzie 43 Charitable Fund, in lieu of a parade entry fee. Your donation will help fund scholarships for Bluffton’s students as well as support the Town’s safe driving campaign, to reduce/eliminate vehicle causalities and fatalities in our Town.
  • Please donate in an amount of your choice via: http://cflowcountry.civicore.com/BlufftonLutzie43
  • The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, a non-profit organization, manages these funds and donations are tax-deductible.
  • Donating, in lieu of an entry fee, is an effort to streamline the application process and use the spirit of the Christmas Parade to help our neighbors remain safe year-around.
  • Throwing of candy or any item from parade vehicle or float is prohibited.
  • People are allowed to walk alongside the parade entry and distribute items to crowd. Please distribute candy/promotional items hand-to-hand by walking along the parade route next to the spectators. Spectators will not be allowed to run into the streets to grab items.
  • Applications are due November 11, 2022. The parade application is available via the Town of Bluffton’s website: https://www.townofbluffton.sc.gov/FormCenter/Town-15/Town-of-Bluffton-Christmas-Parade-Applic-85
  • Any questions, please contact Lyndee Simoneaux, special event manager, (email): tobchristmasparade@townofbluffton.com
  • Email completed applications to: tobchristmasparade@townofbluffton.com
  • Deadline for parade applications is November 11, 2022. Note: If you need a hardcopy application, they are available at Town Hall’s Front Desk (20 Bridge Street, Bluffton).

These holiday events are always held the first Friday and Saturday of December, rain or shine.

The event will only be canceled if the Town of Bluffton deems weather conditions as unsafe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah Veteran’s Day parade happening Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Council of Chatham County has moved the date of the annual Veterans Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 12 beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will start at Abercorn Street and Gwinnett Street. The Fife and Drum Corps 3D US Infantry Regiment, which is stationed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled. The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
PEMBROKE, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14.  Glynn County Schools will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wreaths Across America holds local stop in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon. Bringing the community, veterans, and active-duty military together to honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Doing so, by placing a wreath on the gravesites of fallen veterans all over […]
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
Automotive Addicts

20TH Anniversary Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance Basks in Shiny Glory

The 20th anniversary of the Hilton Head Island Concours D’ Elegance kicked off with beautiful weather this year making up for last year’s cold and nearly rained-out venue. For the 2022 show, the field was vast featuring hundreds of collector vehicles from around the country presented at the unique and exclusive motoring festival on the beautiful island of Hilton Head, SC.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Police searching for missing Garden City man

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6. According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island

A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy