Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KETV.com
'Quilts of Valor' presented to River City Nursing Home veterans
OMAHA, Neb. — A national organization handed out "Quilts of Valor" to veterans at an Omaha nursing home Thursday. The volunteer-led group has been making and handing out the blankets to veterans nationwide since 2003. Thursday, they were presented to residents and employees at River City Nursing Home and...
KETV.com
Medal of Honor recipient honored with Omaha street renaming
As a new street sign is unveiled at 24th and Davenport Street in Omaha near Central High, so does the story of one James W. Fous, who made his mark in Vietnam. Fous was drafted into the army in 1967. He was out on his first patrol with three other men when the enemy came to their camp. He killed two of them, but a third lobbed a grenade towards their direction.
KETV.com
Papillion's American Legion Post 32 honors veterans in celebration
PAPILLION, Neb. — The Papillion community honored those who served our country this Veterans Day. American Legion Post 32 held Friday's services at Veterans Park. The Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission's retired Brig. Gen. Paul Cohen was the guest speaker. He said veterans are the 1% who answer the...
KETV.com
MCC celebrates veterans with Friday event, recognition ceremony
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Community College hosted a Veterans Day celebration Friday morning to honor and recognize veterans. The event featured Rob Owens as the keynote speaker, a Marine Corps veteran who served from 2002 to 2006. "We need to stand with our veterans, support our veterans and get...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade in Bellevue canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced on Thursday that this year's Official Veterans Parade has been canceled. The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to forecasted temperatures. Saturday's forecast includes expected single-digit wind chill temperatures in the morning. The Chamber of Commerce said the Veterans...
KETV.com
Live On Nebraska holding event to bring awareness to importance of organ donation
OMAHA, Neb. — Live On Nebraska is holding a Donor Sabbath on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Community Church in hopes of raising awareness on the importance of organ and tissue donations. There are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for a...
KETV.com
Open Door Mission honors, supports homeless veterans
OMAHA, Neb. — According to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has dropped 55% since 2010. It's a great sign of progress, but there's still a long way to go. HUD estimates 33,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness, and at least...
KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports missing inmate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a Lincoln inmate missing Wednesday night. Corrections said 47-year-old Christopher Manzer failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his community job. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall, roughly 177 pounds, with brown hair and hazel...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts honored by Omaha's Press Club
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is the new face on the barroom floor at Omaha's Press Club. This longtime tradition honors people who've had a big impact on the community. The drawing of Ricketts was unveiled Thursday night after a comedy roast featuring Larry the Cable Guy.
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
KETV.com
What Happens When... it's time to retire your American Flag
OMAHA, Neb. — When your displayed American flag becomes stressed, worn and tattered, you might not know how to properly replace it. "The main thing is if it's unserviceable, which usually means any fraying of the edges, anything like that, it should be taken down and retired properly," said Cmdr. Paul Taylor of American Legion Post #1.
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: Hypothermia
OMAHA, Neb. — The chilly weather has arrived, and it's important to know how it could impact your health. Hypothermia is a significant risk in colder temperatures — limiting your cold exposure is one of the best preventative measures you can take. Meteorologist Caitlin Harvey shares the signs...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer cited for criminal mischief as part of internal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer was cited Friday for criminal mischief as part of an internal investigation, according to the department. Officer William Klees was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 8 pending the investigation. The department, which consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, said...
KETV.com
Omaha residents voice opinion over future of active mobility in the metro
OMAHA, Neb. — The Active Mobility Master Plan (AMMP) is the city of Omaha's plan to make things like walking or biking safer and more convenient in the city. Wednesday night was the first of two meetings put on by Connect Omaha. The purpose of the meeting is to...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
KETV.com
KETV’s Giving Wednesday supporting The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign
OMAHA, Neb. — Donate to the Virtual Red Kettle for KETV’s Giving Wednesday supporting The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign. Amid the highest levels of inflation seen in decades, thousands of metro-area families continue to face major financial struggles to escape poverty. And now, with the holidays approaching, many of those families face the possibility of having to go without.
KETV.com
Two people injured after crash involving rock truck in Sarpy County on Thursday
GRETNA, Neb. — Two people are injured after a crash involving a rock truck in Sarpy County, according to authorities. The crash, which involved a rock truck and a pickup truck, occurred around 3:45 p.m. near South 252nd Street and Highway 6, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said...
KETV.com
Salvation Army's 'Tree of Lights' going bright in holiday fundraiser
OMAHA, Neb. — With inflation impacting families' needs from food to utility assistance, the Salvation Army is looking to keep the lights on and bellies full for families across the metro. The Tree of Lights lighting Friday night is set to kick off this holiday season of giving. You...
KETV.com
UNMC's 'Dusk to Dawn' addressing youth violence, connecting with victims
OMAHA, Neb. — Two teenagers were hospitalized after being hit by gunfire inside a downtown Omaha parking garage. Three other teens were injured in what police are calling an assault. Officers responded to 17th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. In light of the incident, KETV spoke with...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Nov. 5-11
OMAHA, Neb. — A holiday display controversy, an Omaha police officer under investigation and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. KETV NewsWatch 7 had Election Day covered from every angle, including a live interview with governor-elect Jim Pillen and analysis of the latest results throughout the night.
Comments / 1