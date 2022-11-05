ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: It's official. The Bulldogs are the new Alabama

Saturday was a significant day in the fabric of the Southeastern Conference. There was a collection of games and moments that, taken together, signify the most important shift in the foundation of college football competition in perhaps more than a decade. For years, we have discussed various teams that could...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel shares how Tennessee players returned to work after Georgia loss

Tennessee suffered a sobering 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a matchup that unofficially determined who the best team in college football was. Now with a blemished record due to the one loss, Tennessee has to re-focus itself on finishing out the rest of the season strong as it still has a chance of making it into the postseason. Vols head coach Josh Heupel shared how the team is doing just that.
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Five takeaways from Tennessee baseball's exhibition with Memphis

Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
MEMPHIS, TN
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens hospital completes assessment review

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?

Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
ATHENS, GA
WATE

Local high school senior owns apparel company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
KNOXVILLE, TN

