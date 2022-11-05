ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

One of the nation’s best running offenses was destroyed early

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ow0ys_0j0ADcvi00

Arkansas entered Saturday’s homecoming game against Liberty with the sixth-best rushing attack in FBS. But until the last play of the first quarter, the Razorbacks had negative-16 yards rushing.

An AJ Green burst as time expired in the frame brought the total to three. Three total rushing yards against an Independent team with bowl-eligibility on the line.

Arkansas looked out of sorts across the board offensively in the opening 15 minutes. Those three yards came on nine carries. KJ Jefferson was 4 of 7 passing for 57 yards, but 36 of those came on one play. The Hogs had two first downs, were 0 for 3 on third down and punted on each of their first four drives.

The Razorbacks defense was better, but Liberty scored first, capping a five-play, 59-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown reception by Noah Frith with 17 seconds left in the quarter.

All three Razorbacks Wire staffers picked the Hogs to win the game .

List

Arkansas v. Liberty Pre-Game Social media reactions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZrpF_0j0ADcvi00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy