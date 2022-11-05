Read full article on original website
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
Woman strangled, punched during domestic
South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground. Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28. Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police. ...
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud
CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
Thief stole check worth thousands
Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant
Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting
COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said Saturday.Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man "actively firing with a rifle." The officers "fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' "training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life.""The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," the association said.
Loganton store waives bad check charges
LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
Police ID killer, victims in Saturday's shooting
Unityville, Pa. — A man shot his wife, the drove to his sister's house and killed her before shooting an acquaintance in a deadly rampage Saturday morning, according to police. Brian Taylor was eventually killed by state troopers in a standoff, said State Trooper Lauren Lesher. Officers were called to a home on State Route 118 shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a female shooting victim. Taylor had shot...
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
Police looking for tattooed suspects
Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
Man charged with threatening to post intimate pictures of woman
NANTICOKE — Nanticoke police charged Brandon Heaton with threatening to post intimate pictures of a woman unless she paid him, according to court records. The woman reported she was in a relationship with Heaton, 39, and he had pictures of sexual moments they took together, court records say. She...
BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
Local business owner facing more fraud charges
Mill Hall, Pa. — A Lock Haven business owner is facing more felony charges for allegedly failing to show up for a job. Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction, was given approximately $10,700 from a homeowner on Sept. 30 for home improvement work. McHenry failed to show up for the job or give the homeowner a refund, police said. It's the second time McHenry has...
Coworker found guilty in 2016 murder of Centre County woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Christopher Kowalski, a man who was accused of killing Jean Tuggy in 2016 only to be found in South Carolina in 2020. The verdict came back as guilty of first-degree murder but also that he’s mentally ill, according to the […]
Investigating deadly fire that left two dead
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a deadly house fire in Bradford County. The fire broke out Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Bensley Street. After the fire was out, the coroner’s office says two people were found dead inside the house. The Bradford […]
Tractor trailer crashes into Pa. garage, demolishing it: report
A tractor trailer crashed into a garage in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County, Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a home before stopping in a tree, according to a story from WNEP. Romayne Petroski told the news outlet that her mother heard a loud noise at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, “until she came...
