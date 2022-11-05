CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto entrepreneur known for providing a financial lifeline to struggling firms in the industry, is now in need of a bailout himself. Bankman-Fried, widely known as SBF, started this week firmly in the realm of billionaires, with an estimated fortune of more than $15 billion, according the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. After the collapse of his crypto exchange, FTX, in a matter of days he may find himself out of the club.

