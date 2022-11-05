Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue, with the blue checkmark included, is now available
You get a blue checkmark! You get a blue checkmark! You get a blue checkmark!. Today, Twitter officially rolled out its new version of Twitter Blue, the company’s paid subscription service for the social media platform. The new version of Twitter Blue, as promised by Elon Musk, now includes the famous blue checkmark for those who subscribe to the service.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
WRAL
Changes are coming to Wordle
CNN — Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word daily. With an editor in place, the Times...
WRAL
Crypto's white knight lost 94% of his wealth in a single day
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto entrepreneur known for providing a financial lifeline to struggling firms in the industry, is now in need of a bailout himself. Bankman-Fried, widely known as SBF, started this week firmly in the realm of billionaires, with an estimated fortune of more than $15 billion, according the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. After the collapse of his crypto exchange, FTX, in a matter of days he may find himself out of the club.
WRAL
Chocolate is having a moment
CNN — Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?. Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off. In the third quarter, sales of Hershey's chocolates, which...
Comments / 0