Moon, PA

Moon girls snap Mars' unbeaten streak, win second straight WPIAL championship

By Rachael Kriger
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

“What streak?”

Moon head coach Bill Pfeifer was all smiles after the Tigers defeated Mars, 1-0, Saturday in a highly-contested WPIAL Class 3A championship game. It was the game that all the Moon players, and fans of soccer in the WPIAL, were waiting for.

Moon entered the game perfect on the season. Mars had an unbeaten-game record of 80, with a 78-0-2 span across four years. Someone was going to lose.

Pfeifer and the Tigers ended that with a goal from senior midfielder Tessa Romah at Highmark Stadium in a 1-0 win in the Class 3A championship.

“Their four years, since myself and Arnie have been at Moon, with this game, we went 91-2-1,” Pfeifer said. “It’s nice, but you have to step up sometimes, you have to play some tough teams. We’ve played almost 15 more games than them in the last four years. We don’t miss anyone; we go and play the 4A teams. Last year, we were in 4A.”

Last year, Moon won the WPIAL Class 4A title over Seneca Valley. With conference and section realignment, Moon dropped down to Class 3A. All eyes were on an eventual meeting with the Planets.

“It’s crazy to end their streak,” Moon junior goalkeeper Seraph Leech said, after posting a two-save game to keep a clean sheet. “I was thinking of it on the bus, and some girls have been dreaming of this moment and ready for this moment. We’ve been preparing for this game all season. To come out victorious is amazing. It really shows how hard we work.”

In a match that had been destined to happen all season, Moon got on the board early, in the 12th minute, thanks to senior midfielder Tessa Romah. Romah took an initial shot against Mars junior goalkeeper Kate McEnroe, who blocked it. Romah collected her own rebound and put it up and over McEnroe for the lead.

“I just saw the cross was coming, so I knew I had to be there to put it in,” Romah said. “It feels great to win. We were all getting ready and preparing all season for this game. We knew it would be tough, even though we moved down a division.

“I was ready. I saw it coming to my left. As soon as the rebound came, I knew I had to be there.”

Pfeifer said the goal was like something off the practice field.

“Skylar [Leseck] played a great first service instead of attacking the end line, like we’ve been doing all year,” Pfeifer said. “We had runners on the back side. Everything we put in the last couple days, that goal came from the training grounds.”

Like her goalkeeper and classmate, Romah said that the streak was a topic of conversation, but the Tigers were still focused on taking it one game at a time through the playoffs. Moon, entering the playoffs in the No. 2 seed, defeated Indiana, Oakland Catholic and Plum to get back to Highmark Stadium.

Pfeifer said that, despite knowing about the streak, it wasn’t his focus throughout the season.

“I told the kids, if that’s the goal then we’re going to fail,” Pfeifer said. “If our goal is just to play Mars, then it doesn’t guarantee that they’re going to be here or we’re going to be here. Our goal was one game at a time, just to get past the next round, then we work on that.”

Heading into the contest, Pfeifer said that Moon’s game plan was to play aggressive from the start and pressure the Mars goal.

“I thought we put a good game plan together. The kids stuck to it and never varied from it,” Pfeifer said. “There was some pressure and a ball cleared off the line, but the kids never panicked. We were the underdogs coming in. I thought the kids fed off that and they played well. They were prepared, focused and took the game very seriously. It wasn’t just another game.

“They’ve been here before, so they could have just blew it off. But, I thought they stepped up to the challenge.”

Moon were certainly challenged against a tough Mars team.

Mars' Ainsley Ray had the best chance coming straight out of the break, but skied her shot over Leech. Ray had a golden chance moments later but the ball was cleared off the goal line by Moon junior defender Ayva Wiech.

“I thought [the clearance] was outstanding,” Pfeifer said. “We’ve been talking about doing your job, being in position and playing our shape the whole year. You never know when it’s going to come in to play, and then it comes in the last 20 minutes in the WPIAL final.”

Mars head coach Blair Grelach said that he, and his players, saw something different.

“It’s interesting when an entire team celebrates all at the same time,” Grelach. “They probably saw something. They’re not that creative to choreograph that on the spot. So, a lot of players are saying the ball was definitely in, but at the same time, theirs was definitely in so, it’s a definite to a maybe. I wish I had a better look at it. I wish we had VAR, I guess. It doesn’t take anything away from them. They played a great game, they’re a great team.

"It’s why this game was highly anticipated as it was. We’ve got two very good teams. I wish them all the best moving forward. Who knows? Maybe we’ll be fortunate, super healthy and maybe we’ll see each other again.”

Both teams have qualified for the PIAA Tournament, and both sides agree they might see each other again.

“I can’t wait to see the team that we play against, and I can’t wait to see Mars again,” Leech said. “They’re great contesters, and they’re good at what they do. We’ll have to put on our big girl pants and get it done.”

Pfeifer agreed with his goalkeeper, and wants another against Mars.

"Hopefully everything falls into place and we play them again,” Pfeifer said with a grin.

