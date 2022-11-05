ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UIL Team Tennis: Veterans Memorial takes aim at elusive state tournament berth

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NreBG_0j0ADPP900

Veterans Memorial's tennis program has experienced success since the school opened its doors in 2015.

The program was the first athletic program at the fledgling school to make the playoffs, and the school's first state champion came from the tennis program.

As the 2022 University Interscholastic League Team Tennis season shifts to the playoffs, the Eagles are carrying in an impressive streak while also trying to break through a ceiling to make more history.

Veterans Memorial has won 55 straight team tennis district matches. It is a streak that dates back to 2017, and in the process the Eagles have won six consecutive district championships. In the playoffs, Veterans Memorial has qualified for the "Sweet 16" or better in five of the last six years.

The one thing missing from the program's impressive resume is that team tennis state tournament berth and a state championship.

"Our kids have done a really good job of doing what we ask them to do," said coach Jeff Davidson, who has led the program to an all-time record of 122-19 in team tennis. "They are working hard and playing outside of school. That's probably the biggest thing. We've had good kids that are coachable and willing to do the work. They don't want to be the team that let all the streaks end."

The Eagles finished an impressive 14-0 this season, rolling through District 29-5A with a 9-0 record. Now the focus will be on advancing in the Class 5A team tennis playoffs. In 2021, Veterans Memorial returned to the regional tournament only to lose a tight match with Georgetown 10-7.

This season, Davidson and the Eagles are determined to break through.

"We can get it done here," Davidson said of winning a state championship. "As a coach I want to get over that hump really bad and we are still hurting from what happened last fall. This year we hope we can get back."

Veterans Memorial Tennis

Here is a look at the players on this year's Veterans Memorial tennis team. Records for fall of 2022 in parentheses. The Eagles are 14-0 this season.

Lleyton Davidson (14-0 singles and doubles); Jenny Su (14-0 singles and doubles); Nick Hastings (14-0 singles, 11-3 doubles); Hayden Bull (7-3 singles, 11-3 doubles); Jesse Perez (8-2 singles); Elam Fox (9-1 singles, 11-3 doubles); Declan Fox (8-1 singles, 12-2 doubles); Zaynah Bhakta (14-0 singles, 11-3 doubles); Ziya Bhakta (11-0 singles, 11-3 doubles); Avery Medina (10-3 singles); William Merlini (7-1 doubles); Lachlan Prouatt (10-0 doubles).

Other players and teams to watch

Tuloso-Midway

The Warriors won the District 30-4A title this season and finished 10-5 overall. A player to watch is Wolfgang Lopez, who is 14-1 in the No. 1 singles position. T-M lost to eventual state champion Wimberley in the playoffs in 2021.

Gregory-Portland

G-P earned its 15th consecutive playoff berth this season and finished the year 8-4. Players to watch are Dale Loveland (undefeated in doubles), Rev Wicks and Addison Cluff.

Flour Bluff

The Hornets finished second in District 29-5A this season. Top players are Francis Rizon, Colton Hooper, Zach Graham, Madisyn Barganski, Lauren Hill and Zoe McDonald.

Ray

The Texans finished 7-2 this season and were third in District 29-5A.

Rockport-Fulton

The Pirates won the District 26-4A championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals

Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
ARGYLE, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is understood most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the encircling missions that play an vital half in Texas historical past. Nevertheless, there are a stunning variety of stunning nature and outside areas that you may discover by climbing in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Nation is a superb playground for individuals who love the outside, particularly in the event you benefit from the number of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways aspect by aspect. We created this information to the very best hikes in and close to San Antonio that will help you plan your subsequent outside journey!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day

Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Informative Museum Celebrates Native American Heritage at this Free Event

Informative Museum, The Briscoe in Downtown San Antonio, Celebrates Native American Heritage Month with Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. The Briscoe Western Art Museum, an informative museum, is celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival, a free day of family-friendly fun, music, art, crafts and food in honor of the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories of Native American influence on the American West.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy