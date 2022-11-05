Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured Fall River police officer

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run Friday night that left a Fall River police officer injured.

Fall River Police arrested a 17-year-old Fall River resident, according to a press release from the department. Police said the suspect was illegally operating an ATV and fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of Robeson and Delcar streets.

Swansea 17-year-old killed, passenger injured, in Friday night crash

Swansea Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Ethan Kielec, 17, of Swansea.

Kielec was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Our thoughts are with Kielec's family and friends, as well as the family and friends of the injured passenger.

