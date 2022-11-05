ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies aged 34

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGHir_0j0ACRzY00

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died aged 34, his representative has confirmed.

The US musician first found fame as a child star in the 1990s and opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts.

A representative of Carter’s team confirmed the news to the PA news agency and said they are still determining the cause of death.

In a statement, they said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

“At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available.

“We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Los Angeles County Police Department also confirmed to PA that officers attended Carter’s residence at 4200 LA Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, and found someone dead.

Carter got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour and later that year he released his self-titled debut album.

His second studio album, Aaron’s Party (Come And Get It), was released in 2000 and went triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It featured the singles I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq and he supported the album for several concerts by the Backstreet Boys and for Britney Spears on the Oops!… I Did It Again tour.

He went on to release three more studio albums, 2001’s Oh Aaron, 2002’s Another Earthquake! and 2018’s Love.

Carter also tried his hand at acting, guest starring on shows including Lizzie McGuire and making his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in Seussical The Musical.

He made the move to rap music in recent years, throwing off his child star image with a number of face tattoos.

Carter also had his share of controversy as well as several run-ins with the law.

His relationship with his siblings was strained over the years and in 2019 his brother Nick filed a restraining order against him, alleging he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

Carter acknowledged the restraining order on Twitter at the time but denied the allegations of threatening behaviour.

He also had a history of drug convictions and reportedly went to rehab on a number of occasions.

The singer welcomed his first child Prince with Melanie Martin in 2021.

Following the news, figures from the world of music paid tribute to Carter including US boyband New Kids On The Block.

Sharing a black and white photo of the later singer, the group wrote on Twitter: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter.

“Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Singer Diane Warren tweeted: “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.”

Comedian Loni Love recalled meeting Carter in 2018 and described him as “funny, talented and cool”.

She added: “I felt that he was trying….he really was just trying to be happy. I’m sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans”.

Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano added: “Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.”

