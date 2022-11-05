Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida football: Odds and predictions for Florida vs South Carolina
Florida football is looking to get some revenge on South Carolina this weekend, as well as win their second game in a row as they try to finish off the season strong. Shane Beamer has done a good job starting to turn South Carolina around, but they aren’t at the point yet where they can compete with the better teams in the SEC East. Florida on the other hand has had their rough patches this season, but seem to be heating up at the right time after a great second half in College Station.
wogx.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
villages-news.com
Longtime AAC member loses re-election bid to newcomer
A longtime member of the Amenity Authority Committee has lost her bid for re-election. Ann Forrester, who has long represented Community Development District 2 on the AAC, lost on Tuesday to Richard Benson. He had 159 votes to Forrester’s 104 votes. Jim Cipollone, a CDD 2 supervisor, came in third with 52 votes.
WCJB
Columbia County Sherriff apologizes to blind veteran after arrest, suspends deputies
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter is taking action after two deputies arrested a blind veteran after initially mistaking his walking cane for a firearm. The sheriff says the two deputies involved in the arrest of James Hodges on Oct. 31 will be suspended. Deputies Jayme...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
villages-news.com
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
