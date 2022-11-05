He talks tough on immigration, attacks abortion rights and pulls no punches in America's endless culture wars: Florida's combative governor Ron DeSantis has used the Sunshine State as a petri dish for right-wing policies that could propel him to the presidency in 2024. DeSantis's thumping reelection victory over Democrat Charlie Crist in America's midterms propels him to the front of the race for the 2024 Republication presidential nomination.

