Social Media Buzz: Noah Sewell, Josh Conerly, and Bo Nix score trick-play touchdowns

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

It appears that Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham woke up on Saturday morning looking to have some fun.  If you didn’t know that was the case before Oregon’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes, then you found out pretty quickly.

It became apparent early on when backup offensive tackle Josh Conerly scored the first touchdown of the day, hauling in a short pass from Bo Nix after breaking out wide from the jumbo package formation near the goal line. Not long after, it was Nix himself who was on the receiving end of a score, hauling in a pass from RB Bucky Irving after a pitch and run to the right side. Nix walked it in for an easy score.

If that wasn’t enough, a few minutes later, linebacker Noah Sewell went airborne over the line of scrimmage near the goal line for a TD after lining up at full-back. Sewell became the first LB to score an offensive TD in Oregon since 1996, per the team.

It’s safe to say that fans had an awesome time watching all of this. Here are some of be best reactions on Twitter.

Josh Conerly Highlight

A normal day

The Mute Button

Did you bet?

NOAH SEWELL

Watch the High School Film

Who else wants one?

Would you dare try?

WR1 Bo Nix

Take a bow, Dillingham

5-star U

Bo for Heisman?

Is that Christian McCaffrey?

