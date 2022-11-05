Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Triumphant Quartet, No Name Quarter To Perform Nov. 19
WINONA LAKE — Northern Lakes Gospel Promotions will present Gospel performers Triumphant Quartet at a concert Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lakeland Christian Academy, 1093 S. 250E, Winona Lake. Worship will begin at 6 p.m. The doors will open for seating at 5:15 p.m. and local favorites, No Name Quartet,...
Ham And Bean/Chili Cookout Nov. 12
LARWILL — Larwill Lions Club will be hosting a ham and bean/chili cookout from 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will be held at the Larwill Fire Station, 6538 W. 100N, just east of SR 5, off US 30. There will also be a cake/prize walk starting at...
Lilly Center Publishes Annual Lakes Research Report
WINONA LAKE — Beneath the Surface, an annual report detailing changes in Kosciusko County’s major lakes, is now available to the public. This report, prepared by scientists at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, compares and contrasts data collected during the summer of 2022 to the previous two years.
Warsaw Airport To Become Aviation Oil Dealer Through Aircraft Spruce
WARSAW — Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon become a dealer of aviation oil through Aircraft Spruce, following continual difficulties with purchasing oil locally. During a Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Airport Manager Nick King said companies the airport formerly used for purchasing aviation oil are no longer carrying it.
Judith Ann Paseka — UPDATED
Judith Ann Paseka, 77, rural Albion, died peacefully at 2:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the company of family at her daughter’s home in Columbia City. Born June 28, 1945, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Washington Clark Jr. and Eloise Mae (Snyder) Clark. Growing up in South Whitley, she completed her formal education at South Whitley High School.
Rose Garden Holds Inspirational And Successful Pie Social Fundraiser
SYRACUSE — Debby Atzinger’s life-saving journey began with dreams of Indiana cornfields, an attempted suicide by vehicular collision and the love of Jesus manifested through His faithful servant Becky Rassi, executive director of Rose Garden Recovery Community in Syracuse. Atzinger presented her riveting chronicle to nearly 100 rapt...
Lydia Mae Hochstetler
Lydia Mae Hochstetler, 99, Nappanee, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She was born July 4, 1923. On Nov. 30, 1944, she married Milo Hochstetler; he preceded in death,. Surviving are her four children, Jerry Hochstetler, Gary, Elizabeth (Glenn) Stutzman, Nappanee, Gilbert Hochstetler, Wabash and Andrew (Lisa) Hochstetler, Bremen; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Kohler.
Phyllis A. Fox
Phyllis A. (Juday) Fox, 92, New Paris, died at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 1, 1930. On March 21, 1952, she married David Owen Fox; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Fox, Noblesville and Karla...
Paul Wrightsman
Paul A. Wrightsman, 82, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Paul was born Aug. 25, 1940. Paul married Shirley A. Graybill on April 2, 1961; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Wrightsman, North Manchester; daughter, Connie (Dennis) Jamison, Rocky...
Todd Eugene Baer
Todd Eugene Baer, 82, Wabash, died at 3:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Sept. 17, 1940. He first married Carol Tucker on April 25, 1961; she preceded him in death. Later, Todd married Kathryn “Katie” Snavely on Nov. 8, 1985; she preceded him in death.
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born March 11, 2004. He is survived by his father and mother, Yon M. and Brookelynn D. Beckler, Fort Wayne; brothers, Kole Beckler, Fort Wayne and Macade Beckler; sister, Kylise Beckler; maternal grandfather, Edward Shepherd, North Manchester; maternal grandmother, Tina Jacoby, Auburn; paternal grandmother, Valerie Beckler; maternal great-grandparents, Rich and Carrol Johnson, Fort Wayne; and paternal great-grandmother, Ginny Smith-Voelker, Fort Wayne.
Francisco Reyna Jr. — UPDATED
Frank Reyna, 91, Warsaw, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. on Oct. 5, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his death. During their time together, they shared their lives raising their eight children.
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Baltazar Morales Cruz — UPDATED
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in Mexico, he was the son of Agustin Hernandez Morales and Candelaria Cruz George. Being the hardworking man he was, Baltazar worked for many years in manufacturing. On July 26, 2014, he married Dolores Herrera Segura.
Susan “Suzi” Bannon — PENDING
Susan “Suzi” Bannon, 66, Warsaw, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
Air Force Veteran Dale Long Named November Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Air Force veteran Dale Long is the November Kosciusko County veteran of the month. Long, 83, Warsaw, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. The meeting was held one day earlier than usual due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Ronald Keith Rubrake
Ronald Keith Rubrake, 82, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born May 19, 1940. Survivors include his daughter, Sarita Rubrake; daughter and son-in-law, Larisa (Doug) Brown; two grandsons; brothers, Roy Rubrake and George Rubrake; and sisters, Caroline Grable and Cynthia Rubrake.
North Webster Community Public Library — Cookbook Club Will Meet Nov. 8
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Cookbook club, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 8. The theme this month is “Ideas for...
Frank Reyna — PENDING
Frank Reyna, 91, and a resident of Warsaw, passed away at home in the care of his family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
