Alaska State

seafoodsource.com

New study estimates 100,000 fishing-related deaths occur annually

Research by the FISH Safety Foundation, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, found more than 100,000 fishing-related deaths occur annually, or the equivalent of around 300 fisher deaths per day. The New Zealand-based FISH Safety Foundation is an independent non-profit "committed to providing relevant practical education, access to resources and...
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense

Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense. Magnet fishing is a hobby that has been around for centuries, initially used as a mechanism to clean rivers. However, in the era of social media, it has increasingly gained more fans as people seek treasures or do it as part of the trend.
