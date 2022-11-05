Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
New study estimates 100,000 fishing-related deaths occur annually
Research by the FISH Safety Foundation, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, found more than 100,000 fishing-related deaths occur annually, or the equivalent of around 300 fisher deaths per day. The New Zealand-based FISH Safety Foundation is an independent non-profit "committed to providing relevant practical education, access to resources and...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show
The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
Idaho8.com
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska. Scientists say overfishing is not the cause
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years. The Alaska Board of Fisheries and North Pacific Fishery Management Council announced last week that the population of...
Stone fish trap found near Alaskan coast believed to be over 11,000 years old, researchers say
The tidal fish trap, or stone weir, was found in Shakan Bay off the coast of Alaska and suggests native people lived in the area over 11,000 years ago, scientists said.
Paxlovid May Cut Your Risk Of Long COVID, New Study Shows
The research found people who took the treatment experienced fewer long-term symptoms like fatigue or brain fog.
a-z-animals.com
Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense
Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense. Magnet fishing is a hobby that has been around for centuries, initially used as a mechanism to clean rivers. However, in the era of social media, it has increasingly gained more fans as people seek treasures or do it as part of the trend.
vinlove.net
Hunting crabs out of season, Phu Quoc fishermen still make thousands of dollars every day
Crab production has decreased, and fishermen in Phu Quoc (Kien Giang) have to fish farther from the shore. In return, many fishermen still earn millions every day thanks to the price of crabs. Crab is one of the specialties of Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang. To get this type of...
Outsider.com
581K+
Followers
65K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0