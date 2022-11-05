Read full article on original website
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
California Woman Details Terrifying Shark Attack Experience
A woman suffered a shark bite while swimming at a Southern California beach on Friday. She recently spoke out from her hospital bed, saying she was still processing what happened following attack. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time off a beach in Del Mar, north of San Diego.
Coast News
Oceanside drops proposal for seasonal dog beach
OCEANSIDE — After more than year of advocacy and deliberations, the city will not move forward with plans to develop a dog beach, at least for now. Over the past 12 months, an online petition gathered thousands of signatures in support of a seasonal dog beach with limited hours in North Oceanside on a portion of Harbor Beach between the north jetty and Lifeguard Tower 18.
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
Magical COASTER Holiday Express Train is Coming to Town!
The magical COASTER Holiday Express is coming back to town! North County Transit District is hosting this popular annual event that has become a holiday tradition for many families. The Holiday Express offers an enchanted 60-minute round-trip train ride from Oceanside to Solana Beach where children of all ages are...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
sandiegoville.com
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
News 8 KFMB
Atmospheric river brings record rainfall to San Diego region
Many areas throughout San Diego County saw nearly an inch of accumulating rain. Additional rainfall is expected through Wednesday morning.
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
Man hit, killed by tour bus in downtown San Diego
A 72-year-old man died from his injuries last week after being struck by a tour bus in downtown San Diego, county medical officials said.
Flooding, heavy winds felt across San Diego County
San Diego County is already feeling the impacts of widespread heavy rain and strong winds.
Stretch of beach to be closed after apparent shark attack in Del Mar
A two-mile stretch of beach in Del Mar will be closed through at least Sunday as a precaution after a swimmer was injured in an apparent shark attack. Lifeguards will perform drone flyovers and patrol the area throughout the weekend from dawn until dusk in search of sharks, according to city officials.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Historic The Marine Room Criticized For New Per Person Minimum & Increased Pricing
San Diego's historic The Marine Room is being criticized for its increased prices and a new policy that requires a $100 pre-paid minimum per person for dining in the restaurant's recently-renovated lounge area. Last month, La Jolla Shores' iconic, 81-year-old Marine Room revealed a refreshed dining room and new oceanfront...
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
Fire at East Village business forces evacuations at senior living facility
A fire at an East Village pedicab business forced residents at a nearby senior living facility to evacuate early Wednesday morning.
Eater
16 Speakeasies to Check Out in San Diego
Often hiding in plain sight, speakeasy bars hold more than just mystery. San Diego boasts an array of hidden bars, most of which are tucked behind a secret entrance or require an exclusive code for entry. A product of the Prohibition era, these darkened places started off as underground bars where alcoholic drinks were sold illegally. These days, speakeasies are known for offering an intimate cocktail experience, with some bars serving snacks or even full-course meals while others focus on rare spirits or eye-catching libations.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
City of San Diego Prepares for Heavy Storm, Urges Residents to Take Precautions
The city of San Diego is gearing up for this week’s rainstorm by taking a series of protective measures, while also urging residents to take action to safeguard their homes, especially those in flood-prone areas. On Monday, the city’s Stormwater Department began placing temporary “no parking” signs in low-lying...
Outsider.com
