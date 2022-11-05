ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update

After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission last week on the agency’s projects, including comprehensive work done with drones and the continuation of the department’s successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire...
MARION COUNTY, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Anna May Lister

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna May Lister, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Moore Webb.
FAIRMONT, WV
Police News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man will be charged with fleeing with…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Joann Elaine Boggs Cox

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joann Elaine Boggs Cox, 59, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 17, 1963, a daughter of the late James E. and Charlotte Barney Boggs.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Unofficial election results for Lewis County

Lewis County voters let their voices be heard and voted against all four amendments that were on this ballot. All totals are unofficial until canvassing is completed Monday, November 14. Total, unofficial votes regarding Amendment One- Clarify Judicial Role:
Lewis County Community Calendar

Jane Lew Fire Department’s Fall Prize Bash. Doors open at 6 p.m. $30 per ticket. Guest attendance with ticket-holder, $10 cover charge. Tickets: Contact any member of JLVFD, message on Facebook or stop by JLVFD.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Shine your 'light' by helping others

It is only fitting that one of Marion County’s largest Christmas traditions is the Celebration of Lights, the annual light show at Morris Park that is hosted by the South Fairmont Rotary Club and benefits the Tygart Valley United Way. Light is seen as a symbol of life, prosperity,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Horner CEOS members learn about railroads, asylum

“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting was held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg, lesson leader, share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles of track remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good, with the best known the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle. Debbie Myers, president, had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight of summer.
HORNER, WV

