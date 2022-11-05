ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
WCIA

State Police: I-55 shut down by multi-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down. The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
MADISON, WI
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Q985

Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
nbc15.com

Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, around 12:20 a.m., with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. “It wasn’t our night...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences confirmed about 350 layoffs Monday, noting that around 250 of the roles are in Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the company, Stephanie Spanos, explained that the eliminations were at various levels of the organization and across divisions. Spanos stated that a portion of the roles...
WISCONSIN STATE

