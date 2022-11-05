Read full article on original website
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
nbc15.com
U.S. DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities during multi-state effort
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights in two Wisconsin cities as part of a multi-state effort on Election Day. The agency revealed Monday that it would be monitoring 24 states on Nov. 8 and/or early voting during midterm elections....
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
State Police: I-55 shut down by multi-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down. The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto. The […]
WISH-TV
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
WQAD
Eric Sorensen leads Illinois' 17th District race against Esther Joy King
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
nbc15.com
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, around 12:20 a.m., with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. “It wasn’t our night...
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
nbc15.com
Exact Sciences cuts about 5% of workforce, including in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences confirmed about 350 layoffs Monday, noting that around 250 of the roles are in Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the company, Stephanie Spanos, explained that the eliminations were at various levels of the organization and across divisions. Spanos stated that a portion of the roles...
