South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion
South Dakotans have voted to expand Medicaid. Constitutional Amendment D passed with 56% voting in favor of it, while 44% were opposed. The proposal passed by more than 40,000 votes. That means roughly 42,000 additional South Dakotans will have access to health benefits. Expanding Medicaid has been nearly eight years...
South Dakotans vote against legal marijuana
For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state.
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
South Dakotans vote down marijuana 2 years after approving it
South Dakota voters have rejected a proposal to decriminalize marijuana. Unofficial results on the Secretary of State's website show Initiated Measure 27 failed, with 53% voting against it and 47% voting in favor. The measure failed by just under 20,000 votes. Voters decided to legalize the plant two years ago....
Judge denies request to stop absentee vote count in Minnehaha County- | Nov 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... On the eve of the 2022 election, campaigning continues right until the buzzer....
Embattled South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan defeated Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just one day after appearing in court on charges of sex crimes, state senate candidate Joel Koskan was defeated by incumbent Democratic House lawmaker Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission). According to state law, it was too late for Koskan to be removed from the ballot.
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
2022 South Dakota election results
As polls close across South Dakota, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her...
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
Governor Kristi Noem cruises to easy re-election victory (Audio)
In the run-up to election day, Democrats in South Dakota believed they saw hopeful signs in the governor’s race. An SDSU poll put Democratic candidate Jamie Smith within striking distance of incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The Smith crew also pointed to internal polling that suggested a strong potential for the Sioux Falls lawmaker, who gave up his state House of Representatives seat to challenge Noem.
Taking a look at voter turnout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
Voters reject slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There won’t be a ban on new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls. According to results from the secretary of state’s website, the slaughterhouse ordinance failed to pass. With 71,833 total votes, “yes” had 48% (34,228) and “no” had 52% (37,605).
Here’s a look at South Dakota’s 2022 early voting numbers
Tuesday is Election Day, and counties across the state have released their early-voter totals for 2022. Here’s a look at the data, and what it means for the election. Voter registration has steadily increased year-to-year in South Dakota over last few elections, with 597,148 registered voters in the state as of 2022. This is an 8.7% increase over 2018, which is significantly more than the .
Already The Reddest State, How Much Could Another ‘Red Wave’ Impact Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the low 40% range, it’s not hard to envision a “red wave” hitting America’s poll booths on Tuesday. In instances where a modern sitting president has had low approval...
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview
MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.
