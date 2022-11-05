ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion

South Dakotans have voted to expand Medicaid. Constitutional Amendment D passed with 56% voting in favor of it, while 44% were opposed. The proposal passed by more than 40,000 votes. That means roughly 42,000 additional South Dakotans will have access to health benefits. Expanding Medicaid has been nearly eight years...
South Dakotans vote down marijuana 2 years after approving it

South Dakota voters have rejected a proposal to decriminalize marijuana. Unofficial results on the Secretary of State's website show Initiated Measure 27 failed, with 53% voting against it and 47% voting in favor. The measure failed by just under 20,000 votes. Voters decided to legalize the plant two years ago....
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her...
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
Governor Kristi Noem cruises to easy re-election victory (Audio)

In the run-up to election day, Democrats in South Dakota believed they saw hopeful signs in the governor’s race. An SDSU poll put Democratic candidate Jamie Smith within striking distance of incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The Smith crew also pointed to internal polling that suggested a strong potential for the Sioux Falls lawmaker, who gave up his state House of Representatives seat to challenge Noem.
Taking a look at voter turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
Voters reject slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There won’t be a ban on new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls. According to results from the secretary of state’s website, the slaughterhouse ordinance failed to pass. With 71,833 total votes, “yes” had 48% (34,228) and “no” had 52% (37,605).
Here’s a look at South Dakota’s 2022 early voting numbers

Tuesday is Election Day, and counties across the state have released their early-voter totals for 2022. Here’s a look at the data, and what it means for the election. Voter registration has steadily increased year-to-year in South Dakota over last few elections, with 597,148 registered voters in the state as of 2022. This is an 8.7% increase over 2018, which is significantly more than the .
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program

The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview

MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.
