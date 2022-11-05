ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles

A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles. By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Victim Id'd in Fatal Shooting in East Village

A man who was found down in the street in the East Village Saturday was identified by San Diego Police. Charles Jordan, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Pedicab Warehouse in East Village

Several residents were forced out of their homes early Wednesday following a fire at a pedicab warehouse, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at an alley on the 1400 block of Market Street. There, flames burned quickly due to lithium batteries in the warehouse and prompted officials to evacuate the neighboring Potiker Senior Residents complex, SDFD Battalion Chief Chris Babler said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

The Votes Are in: Here Are San Diego County's Election Results

The polls are closed and the votes are being counted. Here are your 2022 General Election results for San Diego County and for the state of California. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election. 🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency

San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

McCann and Campa-Najjar Face Off in Chula Vista Mayor's Race

Chula Vistans will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years as two men from opposing political parties square off for the position previously held by termed-out Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas. A primary field with six contenders was narrowed down to two for the 2022 General Election: John...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor

They’ve squared off in debates. Their flyers are in thousands of mailboxes. They’ve done countless interviews. The race for Chula Vista Mayor between Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar is almost over. Campa-Najjar spent part of his Monday morning at a rally with fellow Democrats in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA

