NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
NBC San Diego
Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles
A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles. By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.
NBC San Diego
Victim Id'd in Fatal Shooting in East Village
A man who was found down in the street in the East Village Saturday was identified by San Diego Police. Charles Jordan, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.
NBC San Diego
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Pedicab Warehouse in East Village
Several residents were forced out of their homes early Wednesday following a fire at a pedicab warehouse, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at an alley on the 1400 block of Market Street. There, flames burned quickly due to lithium batteries in the warehouse and prompted officials to evacuate the neighboring Potiker Senior Residents complex, SDFD Battalion Chief Chris Babler said.
NBC San Diego
Porsche SUV Driver Who Killed Canadian Couple Walking on Harbor Drive Pleads Guilty
A 35-year-old man who fatally struck a married couple near Liberty Station on Point Loma with his SUV earlier this year pleaded guilty this week to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Kevin William Thomer is expected to be sentenced to a year in custody, followed by probation,...
NBC San Diego
Second Wave of Rain to Soak San Diego County Through Tuesday Night: Weather Forecast
Pack your parka and grab your umbrella before you head out the door because a storm is bringing heavy bands of rain and gusty conditions to San Diego County all day and into the evening Tuesday. A wind advisory is in effect for much of the county through 10 p.m....
NBC San Diego
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested on Faulty Warrant Beaten to Death in San Diego Jail Hours Before Release: Lawsuit
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments. Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy allege he was arrested due to a wrongfully issued warrant,...
NBC San Diego
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
NBC San Diego
Weather: Pacific Storm to Bring Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds in San Diego County
Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County on Monday, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds through the middle of the week. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according to the...
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
NBC San Diego
The Votes Are in: Here Are San Diego County's Election Results
The polls are closed and the votes are being counted. Here are your 2022 General Election results for San Diego County and for the state of California. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election. 🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency
San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
NBC San Diego
Slain Capitol Rioter's Brother Convicted of Hate Crime in Point Loma
A brother of rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot while participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been convicted of a hate crime for hurling racial slurs and assaulting a Latino SDG&E worker in Point Loma. Ocean Beach resident Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 34, has...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Election Results: Deceased City Attorney Candidate Ahead in Early Returns
Simon Silva died Sep. 3 surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Early on Election Night, Silva was leading the race for Chula Vista City Attorney, with 51.93% of the vote. His opponent, Dan Smith, trailed with 48.07%. Especially noteworthy regarding the race: The current leader is deceased. At this...
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
NBC San Diego
McCann and Campa-Najjar Face Off in Chula Vista Mayor's Race
Chula Vistans will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years as two men from opposing political parties square off for the position previously held by termed-out Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas. A primary field with six contenders was narrowed down to two for the 2022 General Election: John...
NBC San Diego
The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor
They’ve squared off in debates. Their flyers are in thousands of mailboxes. They’ve done countless interviews. The race for Chula Vista Mayor between Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar is almost over. Campa-Najjar spent part of his Monday morning at a rally with fellow Democrats in Chula Vista.
NBC San Diego
Decision 2022: San Diego County Midterm Election Races That Are ThisClose
As is the case every Election Day, there are always a series of races that won't be decided for a while; in some cases, till the last vote is counted. Sometimes they're ballot measures, sometimes they're mayoral races, sometimes it's the Electoral College. And, well, sometimes, it's Julian's Canebrake County...
